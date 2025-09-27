House of Guinness season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Netflix’s House of Guinness season 1 tells the story of the Guinness family in 1860s Dublin, following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness. The series centers on his four children—Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben—who inherit both the family’s wealth and responsibility for the brewery.

Arthur is played by Anthony Boyle, Edward by Louis Partridge, Anne by Emily Fairn, and Ben by Fionn O’Shea. The show also features James Norton, Niamh McCormack, Seamus O’Hara, Danielle Galligan, Jack Gleeson, and Dervla Kirwan in key roles.

Created by Steven Knight, the series presents a dramatized account of the family’s personal challenges, shifting loyalties, and the social and political forces surrounding one of Ireland’s most prominent brewing dynasties.

Who plays who in House of Guinness season 1?

Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness

Anthony Boyle (Image via Netflix)

Arthur is the eldest son, polished by years in London but reluctant to return to Dublin. He carries aristocratic airs and struggles with his father’s will, which ties him to the brewery. Boyle is best known for Masters of the Air and originated Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness

Louis Partridge (Image via Netflix)

Edward, the youngest sibling, is ambitious and business-minded. Unlike Arthur, he embraces the brewery and has bold ideas for its future. Partridge is widely recognized for his role in Netflix’s Enola Holmes films and Alfonso Cuarón’s miniseries Disclaimer.

Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Emily Fairn (Image via Netflix)

Anne is the eldest child and only daughter, frail in health but strong-willed in spirit. Married to a minor aristocrat, she seeks to use her influence for social change. Fairn is known for The Responder and Saturday Night.

Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness

Fionn O'Shea (Image via Netflix)

Ben, the troubled middle son, is dismissed by his family due to his addictions. Despite this, he remains sensitive and romantic. O’Shea previously starred in Normal People and Dance First.

Who else is in the House of Guinness cast?

House of Guinness season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Beyond the siblings, House of Guinness season 1 features a lineup of supporting characters:

James Norton as Sean Rafferty, the factory foreman with a complex bond to the family. He starred in Happy Valley.

Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane, a passionate Republican thinker. She starred in Everything Now.

Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane, Ellen's fiery brother. He appeared in Blue Lights.

Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges, a witty but ambitious aristocrat. She starred in Shadow and Bone.

Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges, Olivia’s bold relative. He appeared in Game of Thrones.

Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness, the protective matriarch. She starred in Smother.

Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness, a sharp cousin with modern ideals. She appeared in The Nevers.

Michael McElhatton as John Potter, a loyal family servant. He appeared in Game of Thrones.

Jessica Reynolds as Lady Christine O’Madden, a possible match for Ben. She appeared in Outlander.

Elizabeth Dulau as Lady Henrietta St. Lawrence, another figure in the marriage market. She appeared in Andor.

Michael Colgan as Reverend Henry Gratton, a preacher with his own agenda. He appeared in The Regime.

David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion, a ruthless racketeer. He starred in Station Eleven.

Hilda Fay as Sultan, a mysterious woman whose meeting changes a Guinness’s life. She starred in The Woman in the Wall.

What is House of Guinness all about?

House of Guinness (Image via Netflix)

House of Guinness season 1 unfolds in Dublin during the 1860s, immediately following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, one of the most influential brewers of his time. His children inherit not only immense wealth but also the burden of responsibility.

Arthur resents being bound to Dublin. Edward fights to prove his business acumen. Anne struggles to carve out meaning in a restrictive society. Ben falls deeper into personal battles. Around them, allies and adversaries circle, each seeking power, romance, or influence within the Guinness empire.

The series, created by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders, draws inspiration from the real Guinness family. It uses historical events as a foundation but dramatizes relationships, betrayals, and shifting loyalties. With its mix of family intrigue and period detail, House of Guinness season 1 paints a vivid picture of ambition, legacy, and the cost of power.

Where to watch House of Guinness season 1?

House of Guinness (Image via Netflix)

House of Guinness season 1 is available exclusively on Netflix. The series premiered on September 25, 2025, and can be streamed worldwide.

House of Guinness season 1 brings history to life with layered performances and striking portrayals of ambition, rivalry, and legacy. From the conflicted Arthur to the determined Edward, the fragile yet strong Anne, and the troubled Ben, the Guinness siblings anchor the story while surrounded by allies and enemies who complicate their journey.

