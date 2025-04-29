Kristen Bell voiced this game character in Assassin's Creed- and most fans didn't even notice 

Kristen Bell has made a mark with her acting and singing career. Her film and show appearances made her a popular name in the entertainment industry. She was mentioned in Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2025.

From her voice acting for Frozen I (2013) and Frozen II (2019) to playing the lead in Veronica Mars (2004-2019), her roles have resonated with fans worldwide. Adding to her works, the actress and singer has also lent her voice to the character of Lucy Stillman from the famous video game series Assassin's Creed.

Kristen Bell voices 'Lucy Stillman' in Assassin's Creed

Kristen Bell voiced 'Lucy Stillman' from Assassin's Creed (Image on the left via YouTube/@disneyanimation; Image on the right via Ubisoft)

As many fans might be unaware, Kristen Bell did the voice-over of the popular character, Lucy Stillman, from the Assassin's Creed gaming series. Lucy was a prominent character in the first three series of the game, namely Assassin's Creed (2007), Assassin's Creed II (2009), and Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (2010).

Her character, Lucy, worked in the Assassin's Order and was trained by William Miles. She is sent to Abstergo Industries, controlled by the Templar Order, as a researcher with a false removal from the Order to spy on the enemies.

As time passes, her allegiance changes to the Templars, and her escapades with the lead of the initial gaming series, Desmond Miles, become centered around her tasks for the Templars.

In the third series of the game, Lucy is killed by Desmond when he relives the memories of his ancestor from the Renaissance, Assassin Ezio Auditore de Firenze, to find the Apple of Eden. A character named Juno warns Desmond of her changed allegiance, leading him to stab her to death.

Fans are surprised at the actress voicing Lucy in Assassin's Creed

Kristen's participation in the Assassin's Creed series ended after three series, making it a unique project credited to her name. Her fans largely remained unaware of this work of hers, making it a surprising revelation for some.

An X user posted on the platform elaborated on how a post talking about the resemblance between the actress and the game character led to learning about their actual connection.

"can't believe this is how i found out Kristen Bell has been in Assassin's Creed this whole time", the user stated.

Some more people had a surprised reaction to Kristen Bell's voice acting for Assassin's Creed.

"KRISTEN BELL IS LUCY FROM ASSASSIN’S CREED? All these years and I didn’t KNOW??", an X user posted.

Another user on X posted:

"How did I only find out today that Kristen Bell was Lucy in Assassin’s Creed? "

More works by Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is the voice behind Anna from Disney's Frozen (Image via Instagram/@disneyfrozen)

Kristen Bell has delivered multiple roles and characters that remain fan favorites in the entertainment industry. She has participated in several projects as an actress, a voice actor, and a singer.

She was the voice actor for Anna in the movie series Frozen. Along with voicing the iconic Disney character, she also sang some of the songs from the film series, such as 'For the First Time in Forever' and 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman.' She is also the narrator heard throughout the Gossip Girl series (2007-2012).

She has also lent her voice to the English dubbing of the character 'Hiromi' in Studio Ghibli's The Cat Returns (2002). Kristen Bell's voice can be heard for the characters of Priscilla in Disney's Zootopia (2016) and Janet in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023).

She also features in other works such as Veronica Mars, The Good Place (2006-2020), When in Rome (2010), Nobody Wants This (2024), and more.

