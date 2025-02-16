La Dolce Villa soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the Netflix film

La Dolce Villa is a 2025 Netflix rom-com directed by Mark Waters, featuring a charming yet predictable tale set in rural Italy. Released on February 13, 2025, the film features a soundtrack designed to complement the serene, yet sometimes dramatic, atmosphere of the film.

The story is about Eric, a restaurant consultant from Columbus, Ohio, who has lost his wife and wants to get back in touch with his daughter, Liv. Liv buys a villa in the pretty village of Montezara with the money she got from her inheritance. Eric meets Francesca (Violante Placido), the mayor, while working on the house.

As the movie goes on, Eric's relationship with Francesca gets stronger, and Liv looks into her connection to Italy. The beautiful Italian songs and the beautiful setting of Montezara make the movie more emotional.

From the happiness of starting over to the problems that come with family relationships, La Dolce Villa's music perfectly captures every moment, making the movie feel like a real movie.

Looking into La Dolce Villa's soundtrack

The La Dolce Villa soundtrack features a variety of songs that suit the film’s atmosphere, composed by Caroline Ho, and selected by music supervisor Christopher T. Mollere.

Caroline is one of the youngest film composers who has worked in a studio feature. Apart from being a composer, she is a pianist as well. She started composing music at the age of seven, and her first orchestral composition saw an international premiere at the age of 13.

The songs featured in La Dolce Villa are:

All Roads Lead to Rome

Leone Family

Chart This New Land

Arrivederci (At the Hotel)

The Fat Bear

Ti Amo

Two Bicycles

Sorry for the Time We Missed

Cucina di Maltese

The Villa

Garden Goodbyes

Montezara

Kitchen Plans

North Star

Becoming A Montezaran

Plot of La Dolce Villa

La Dolce Villa is about a 50-something widower named Eric, who works as a restaurant consultant in Columbus, Ohio. He wants to get back in touch with his daughter Olivia, aka Liv, but they haven't talked in a long time.

Liv wants to start over and honor her late mother's Italian heritage, so she uses the money she inherited to buy an empty villa in the pretty town of Montezara. As part of a plan to bring new life to small towns and bring back old residents, this villa and many others in the area are being sold for just one Euro.

When Eric gets to Montezara, he meets Francesca (Violante Placido), the mayor, who helps him figure out how to deal with the town's strange traditions and money problems. They come up with a plan to turn Liv's house into a cooking school. They hope this will bring new life to the area and help the town's economy.

As Eric and Francesca spend more time together, their professional relationship turns into a romantic one, which makes things even more difficult for them. The beautiful scenery of Italy sets the tone for the movie's stories about family, love, and personal growth.

Cast of the movie

Eric is played by Scott Foley. He is a restaurant consultant by profession.

Francesca, played by Violante Placido, is the strong and charming mayor of Montezara.

Maia Reficco plays Olivia. She is Eric's daughter and wants to start over in Italy. Giovanni, played by Giuseppe Futia, is a chef from the village.

La Dolce Villa is available to stream on Netflix.

