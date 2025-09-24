Love ‘The Conjuring’? Here are 7 horror movie franchises that need to be on your watchlist

The Conjuring Universe is a horror franchise produced by New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and the Safran Company, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

It centers on the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, with the main films following their cases and the spin-offs exploring the origins of entities like Annabelle and Valak. The series includes four Conjuring films, three Annabelle entries, and two Nun films.

Most recently, The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) was released, continuing the popular horror series within its own universe.

If viewers enjoy The Conjuring, these seven horror franchises offer more suspense, scares, and long-running stories worth watching.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

A Nightmare on Elm Street, and 6 other horror franchises to watch if viewers love The Conjuring

1) Scream

Scream is a self-aware slasher about a masked teen killer (Image via Apple TV+)

Scream, created by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, is a self-aware take on the slasher genre, following a masked killer targeting teenagers who recognize that the murders follow horror movie rules. Its success led to a franchise that expanded the story with an in-universe film series inspired by the original events.

The Scream franchise explores themes of sequels and reboots, with the recurring Ghostface mask as a signature element. The killer’s identity changes in each film, keeping the central mystery at the heart of the series.

Viewers who enjoy The Conjuring can explore Scream, a self-aware slasher franchise where characters navigate murders that follow horror movie rules.

2) Evil Dead

Evil Dead centers on the Necronomicon, a book that unleashes demons when read (Image via Apple TV+)

The Evil Dead franchise spans films, television, and other media, centered on the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, or Book of the Dead, which unleashes demonic forces when read aloud. These entities possess and attack humans, leading to violent confrontations across different times and settings.

The series began with the original trilogy starring Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and later expanded with the 2013 reboot featuring Mia Allen (Jane Levy) and Evil Dead Rise (2023) with Beth (Lily Sullivan).

The franchise includes a TV series, comics, video games, and a stage musical, with a lasting presence in horror storytelling.

Fans of The Conjuring may be drawn to Evil Dead, a series centered on the Necronomicon and demonic forces wreaking havoc across time and settings.

3) Child’s Play/Chucky

Child’s Play follows the killer doll Chucky across films and TV since 1988 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Child’s Play franchise, featuring the killer doll Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), has evolved across films and television since 1988.

Apart from a 2019 remake, the series follows a continuous storyline, shifting from straightforward slasher narratives in the first three films to comedic tones in Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky, and returning to darker themes in Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

The story continued with the Chucky television series, which combines horror, comedy, and continuity from the films. Throughout the franchise, Chucky remains the central antagonist, while new characters and storylines build on the established mythology.

Those who like The Conjuring can follow the Chucky franchise, where a killer doll spreads chaos across films and a TV series with darkly inventive storylines.

4) A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street introduced Freddy Krueger, a killer who attacks in dreams (Image via Hulu)

The A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, created by Wes Craven in 1984, introduced Freddy Krueger, a supernatural killer who attacks victims in their dreams.

Known for his burned appearance, razor-glove, and taunting behavior, Freddy combines traditional slasher elements with surreal dream sequences for imaginative and unsettling scenarios.

The series includes multiple sequels, the crossover Freddy vs. Jason (2003), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), and a 2010 remake. Robert Englund’s portrayal of Freddy Krueger became a defining aspect, establishing the character as one of horror’s most iconic figures.

Viewers who enjoy The Conjuring can watch A Nightmare on Elm Street, featuring Freddy Krueger terrorizing victims in their dreams with surreal, imaginative sequences.

5) Halloween

Halloween follows Michael Myers, who terrorizes Haddonfield on Halloween (Image via Apple TV+)

The Halloween franchise is a long-running American slasher series centered on Michael Myers, who murdered his sister as a child and returns to terrorize Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night.

Since John Carpenter and Debra Hill’s 1978 original, the series has expanded to twelve more films, novels, comics, and other media, featuring key characters like Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Dr. Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence).

The franchise includes sequels, Rob Zombie’s remakes, and a recent Blumhouse trilogy beginning with the 2018 direct sequel to the original. With multiple reboots and storylines, the series spans different timelines and continuities across its history.

Fans of The Conjuring may be interested in Halloween, a long-running slasher series about Michael Myers’ attacks and the efforts to stop him across multiple timelines.

6) Final Destination

Final Destination is a horror franchise of six films, novels, and comics (Image via Apple TV+)

Final Destination is an American horror franchise of six films, novels, and comics, based on Jeffrey Reddick’s unused X-Files script. Each story follows people who escape a deadly disaster after a premonition, only to be hunted later by Death through accident-like events, with suspense built around intricate chain-reaction fatalities.

The franchise also includes novels and comics, such as Final Destination: Sacrifice and Spring Break. With Final Destination: Bloodlines releasing in 2025 and a seventh film confirmed, the series continues to expand while revisiting its signature deadly scenarios.

Those who like The Conjuring can check out Final Destination, where survivors of deadly premonitions are hunted by Death through suspenseful, chain-reaction disasters.

7) Alien

Alien began with Ridley Scott’s 1979 film, introducing Ripley and the Xenomorphs (Image via Apple TV+)

The Alien franchise began with Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979), introducing Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the deadly Xenomorphs.

It later included Predator crossovers, prequels on the origins of humanity and the creatures, and spin-offs like Alien: Romulus (2024), with the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, androids such as David 8, and survival stories across space colonies and Earth.

The franchise also includes novels, comics, video games, and the TV series Alien: Earth. Directed by filmmakers including James Cameron, David Fincher, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, and Fede Álvarez, the saga spans the 22nd to 24th centuries, focusing on humanity versus Xenomorphs, corporate greed, and scientific ethics.

Viewers who enjoy The Conjuring can explore Alien, a science fiction horror franchise following Ellen Ripley’s encounters with Xenomorphs and the deadly consequences of corporate ambition.

Interested viewers can watch The Conjuring: Last Rites, now showing in theaters following its September 5 release.

