Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ vs Comics: 5 major similarities and differences of adaptation

For many years, there had been efforts to adapt Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, but somehow things didn't pan out, which is why fans of the series were elated when Netflix finally brought the story to life on screen. The show, spanning two seasons and 23 episodes, stars Tom Sturridge in the lead. The detailed costumes, layered performances and elaborate production design received much praise from fans.

As far as adaptations go, Netflix's The Sandman comes very close to the source material. This is primarily due to the involvement of the writer in the screenplay, but it cannot be denied that there are instances wherein the show differs from the comic books. In fact, this mix of the familiar with new tweaks was welcomed by viewers who enjoyed the element of surprise.

In this list, we take a look at the similarities between Netflix's The Sandman and the comic book series and the many ways they differ from one another.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

5 things in Netflix's The Sandman that are copied exactly from the comic book series

1) The brooding and powerful protagonist is very similar to the comic book version

Tom's portrayal in The Sandman has received praise from fans across the globe (Image via Netflix)

It is not always easy for actors to capture the mannerisms of fictional characters, but Tom Sturridge does a pretty good job of portraying the brooding nature of Dream. In the comics, the reader can sense that Dream is very aware of his responsibilities, and the same is true for Sturridge's Dream.

In terms of appearances, apart from the star eyes, Sturridge's look in The Sandman perfectly mimics that of the comic book version - a tall, thin man with bone-white skin and black hair.

Dream isn't perfect. He has an insensitive side and can get a little self-obsessed at times, but the character, both in the books and the show, has a strong desire to right his wrongs, which endears him to the audience.

2) Death has an charming personality in both

Death is one of the most likable characters in The Sandman (Image via Netflix)

In The Sandman, there are a few characters who change the mood every time they are on screen and Death, portrayed by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, is one of them. Unlike Dream, Death has always shown to have a much chirpier personality, and that is taken straight from the books.

Like in the comics, the series has scenes wherein Death shows Dream what her job is like. Death has always cared deeply for her siblings, which comes across clearly in the books, and so it is not strange to see her take the time to speak with Dream and help him whenever he is feeling confused or uncertain in the show.

Fans of the show are certainly fortunate that Howell-Baptiste was able to capture the essence of the important character because she adds so much value to the overall narrative.

3) Hob Gadling’s backstory does not change

Hob's interactions with Dream are always entertaining (Image via Netflix)

Many a times, it just so happens that adaptations change the backstories of characters to make them more cinematic or exciting, but thankfully, that's not the case with Hob Gadling in The Sandman.

This fascinating character first appeared in issue #13, titled "Men of Good Fortune". He argues with his friends about the nature of death in a tavern, and his conversation is heard by Death. Fascinated by his opinions, Death encourages Dream to listen in. At Dream's request, Death agrees to give him eternal life. Dream then makes a deal with Hob to meet at the same inn every hundred years.

In The Sandman, Hob Gadling's (Ferdinand Kingsley) interesting backstory remains the same, which adds to his charming personality. It wouldn't be amiss to say that viewers look forward to hearing his thoughts about the changing world.

4) Matthew's witty charm makes its way to the screen

Matthew's witty personality makes him appealing to viewers (Image via Netflix)

Voiced by the talented Patton Oswalt, Matthew the Raven is Dream's emissary in The Sandman. In the books, he used to be a human named Matthew Joseph Cable. He spent time in the Dreaming when he fell into a coma. After his death, he is resurrected in the form of a raven.

Like in the comics, Matthew leaves a lasting impression on viewers because of his witty personality. He may not have a lot of lines in the show, but whenever he says something, the audience pays attention because it is almost always hilarious. Oswalt also deserves credit for nailing the tone and timing every single time.

Matthew the Raven shares a close bond with Dream in the comic book series, and it is encouraging to see that Netflix's The Sandman includes this important story angle in the overarching plot.

5) Apart from the spelling, Lucien's portrayal stays true to the books

Lucienne is one of Dream's most trusted servants (Image via Official Instagram)

In the comic books, Dream's chief librarian is named Lucien, while in Netflix's The Sandman, the same character is named Lucienne and is portrayed by Vivienne Acheampong. In reality, aside from the gender switch, there is very little difference in the personality of this important character.

In the show, viewers see Acheampong's Lucienne step up to look after the affairs of the Dreaming in the absence of its ruler and the same thing also happened in the books. Like Lucien, Lucienne is level-headed and trustworthy, which is why Dream doesn't think twice about leaving her in charge.

Now that fans of the show have seen Acheampong's Lucienne in action, it would certainly be hard for them to imagine anyone else doing a better job of protecting the Library.

5 times Netflix's The Sandman steered away from the source material

1) Added scenes for layered storytelling

The Sandman concluded on July 31, 2025 (Image via Netflix)

Live-action adaptations aren't easy to make because getting the author's vision just right is never easy. Fortunately, Netflix's The Sandman does justice to the source material, but that doesn't mean the series is an exact copy of the comic book series in every way. The clever screenplay does add some surprising new elements that raise the anticipation, both for old fans and new.

One of the new scenes added to the show was Hal Carter's drag performance. Portrayed by John Cameron Mitchell, Hal is a friend of Vanesu Samunyai's Rose and runs a bed and breakfast. It is not hard to understand why Gaiman gave the go-ahead for the scene when it wasn't in the books. After all, the impact of the scene in video format would leave a bigger impression than panels on paper.

2) Expanded role for the Corinthian

The Corinthian appeared in many key moments in The Sandman (Image via Netflix)

Fans of The Sandman are well-acquainted with the Corinthian because he has a prominent role in the narrative. It is interesting to note that even though the character is taken from the books, the nightmare doesn't feature as heavily as in the show.

In the books, he first appears in The Sandman #10. Created by Dream, the anthropomorphized living nightmare went rogue because of which Dream was compelled to destroy him. He was recreated later, but Dream made some changes to his design.

Both versions are portrayed by Boyd Holbrook on screen. He interacts with other important characters in the show and even manages to hurt Dream with a knife, but he does none of those things in the comic books.

3) Limiting the DC connection

John Dee's story arc is different in The Sandman comics (Image via Netflix)

Even though The Sandman is a DC comic, viewers will notice that there are very few elements in the show that actually tie the narrative to the DC universe. This may be a deliberate effort by the creator team to ensure that the characters and plotline stay distinctive so as to keep viewers invested in everything that is happening on the screen.

One example of the same is the way the team changed the backstory of David Thewlis' John Dee. In the comics, Dee is known as Doctor Destiny. A supervillain, the character first appeared in Justice League of America #5. He has a knack for creating fascinating devices that help him commit crimes.

But the John Dee viewers see in Netflix's The Sandman isn't as connected to his DC roots. The writers made several changes to his character arc and backstory.

4) Greogory's death wasn't in the comics

Dream doesn't have to unmake Gregory in the books (Image via Official Instagram)

The Sandman's narrative features many poignant moments that left viewers emotional, and Gregory's demise is certainly one of them. The gargoyle appears in the books as Cain's pet. Even though he cannot converse in words, he communicates with the other residents of the Dreaming through grunts that they seem to understand.

When he appeared in The Sandman, viewers couldn't help but feel attached to the adorable creature. They were understandably saddened when Dream revealed that he would have to unmake something he created in order to regain his powers after escaping from his captors.

In the books, the series of events go a little differently. After Dream makes his way back to his realm, he lands in Cain and Abel’s home, instead of the beach. They nurse him back to health and provide him with the letters of commission to help him regain his strength.

5) In the books, Dream doesn't play "the oldest game" with Lucifer

In Sandman, Dream and Lucifer's rivalry is amplified for the sake of the plot (Image via Netflix)

When Dream goes looking for Munya Chawawa's Choronzon in The Sandman, he ends up playing "the oldest game" with Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer. This is because Choronzon chose Lucifer to represent him, but the same thing doesn't happen in the comics. Yes, Dream does play "the oldest game", but he does so with Choronzon and uses his abilities to show the demon-duke of Hell his place.

This change is rather interesting because it sows the seeds of a rivalry between Dream and Lucifer. The same bitterness between the characters cannot be found in the comic books. Even though this is a big change, the writers of The Sandman use this new added story element well to create intense, noteworthy scenes that capture the power dynamics between the two formidable characters.

The Sandman shares some similarities and differences from the book, but it cannot be denied that it is a well-made adaptation that has made viewers fall in love with the Dreaming and its inhabitants.

