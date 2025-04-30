Meet the Khumalos ending explained: Why does Grace hate Bongi?

Meet the Khumalos is a romantic comedy film set in South Africa and directed by Jayan Moodley. It is a reimagining of his 2017 hit Meet the Kandasamys, which became the highest-grossing film in the country that year. The film premiered on Netflix on April 11, 2025, and follows Grace Khumalo and Bongi Sithole, two best friends-turned-rivals who become next-door neighbors after staying apart for decades.

The reason for the animosity between Grace and Bongi is revealed midway through Meet the Khumalos. Both of them grew up together in KwaMashu as best friends. When Grace’s parents die, they decide to move out of the place together. However, on the day of the departure, Bongi does not show up, leaving Grace feeling heartbroken and betrayed. She decides to cut all ties with her and start her life fresh.

Produced by Urban Vision Productions, Meet the Khumalos has a runtime of 92 minutes. Khanyi Mbau and Ayanda Borotho lead the cast as Grace Khumalo and Bongi Sithole, respectively. Jesse Suntele plays the role of Grace’s son, Sizwe Khumalo, while Khosi Ngema portrays Bongi’s daughter, Sphe Sithole. The two of them secretly start a relationship, which manages to bring their mothers together.

How do Grace and Bongi reconcile in Meet the Khumalos?

At the start of the Meet the Khumalos, Grace Khumalo is introduced as a successful businesswoman, living with her doctor husband and their son. Her seemingly perfect life is upended when Bongi Sithole moves in next door with her family, including her daughter.

While the sudden reunion leaves them both infuriated, they decide to put their feud aside and team up when they discover Sizwe and Sphe are dating each other. Ironically, the mothers come closer together while trying to push their children further apart.

In the end, Bongi apologizes to Grace for not showing up on the day they were supposed to leave town in their youth. She even goes up against Grace’s mother-in-law and tells her she needs to start treating Grace better. When Grace sees Bongi standing up for her, her hatred for her rival melts away, and the two become best friends again.

How does Sizwe and Sphe’s relationship shape up in Meet the Khumalos?

While their mothers have a hard time adjusting to one another, Sizwe and Sphe hit it off from the onset in Meet the Khumalos. They are drawn to each other even though they have very different personalities and life goals. When the two go on an overnight date, it gets sabotaged by Grace and Bongi.

Sizwe plans a camping trip to make up for it, but things do not go according to plan as Sphe reveals she does not like the outdoors. However, the two are too fond of each other to give up. Although he realizes that he is in love with Sphe, Sizwe fails to say it to her. Meanwhile, their mothers attempt to set them up with different people: Sizwe with churchgoing girl Charlotte, and Sphe with her old friend Zakes.

Sizwe and Sphe take it in stride and continue to date in secret, but their relationship comes under stress as they start spending more time apart. Things come to a head when Grace makes her son take a shirtless picture with Charlotte and sends it to Sphe using his phone. An infuriated Sphe breaks up with Sizwe, making him barge into her umemulo (coming-of-age ceremony for Zulu women) rehearsals.

Grace and Bongi’s plot comes to light, but Sizwe leaves the place angry at Sphe for not trusting him. The mothers realize that they have been robbing their children’s happiness and decide to bring them together. On the day of Sphe’s umemulo, Sizwe turns up dressed in traditional attire and apologizes to her. They realize that despite their differences, they make a great pair and choose to stay together.

