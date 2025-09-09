Michael Caine to star in Vin Diesel's Last Witch Hunter 2 film at the age of 92

Michael Caine will return to film at age 92 in a sequel to Vin Diesel’s The Last Witch Hunter. The actor will again play a priest who helps Diesel’s immortal warrior stop a plague. The news raises many questions about whether he is fully retired. It is not clear when filming will start or how the role was offered. The announcement came in early September 2025. It shows Caine is stepping back into a known franchise. The news does not say more about his role or the production timeline.

Michael Caine first retired in 2009 after Harry Brown. He retired again in 2021 after Best Sellers. He returned for Medieval in 2022 and The Great Escaper in 2023. The new project marks another return. He said on October 14, 2023 during BBC Radio 4’s Today show that he would retire after The Great Escaper, noting that he might only get roles as “old men” and wanted to leave on a high point.

He also told The Guardian on Spetember 9, 2025, that he planned to play Charles Darwin in a film that later did not materialise. It is not known whether he will do more work beyond this.

Michael Caine and The Last Witch Hunter sequel

The Last Witch Hunter - UK Film Premiere held at Empire Leicester Square (Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Michael Caine will reprise the role of Dolan, a priest aide to the witch hunter Kaulder, alongside Vin Diesel in the sequel to the 2015 fantasy film directed by Breck Eisner. The Guardian confirmed on Spetember 9, 2025, Caine, age 92, will return to help stop a plague. Variety reported on the same day that the film is being produced by Lionsgate and Diesel’s One Race Films.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement to Variety the film was fast‑tracked because of enduring enthusiasm from streaming success and added that advancements in technology allow it to be made “on an even more ambitious scale”

In the original film, Michael Caine played the 36th Dolan, a priest aiding Kaulder. The Last Witch Hunter featured Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Julie Engelbrecht. It grossed $27 million in North America and $119 million overseas. Reviews were mixed, but the film later became popular on streaming, with Netflix listing it among their most‑watched titles. Lionsgate said this enthusiasm is why a sequel is now moving ahead.

The exact start date for filming is not revealed yet. Reports note that while Caine is expected to return, the deal has not yet been finalised. No new comment has come directly from Caine. It is not certain when production will begin or if this will be his final role.

