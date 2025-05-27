Midnight in Phoenix: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The LGBTQIA+ romance drama Midnight in Phoenix will be released on digital platforms on May 27, 2025, in the United States. Anthony Bawn wrote and directed the film, produced by APB Production. The synopsis for the film, as per Prime Video, reads:

A vibrant drag queen and her lover stumble upon a robbery where a misunderstanding leads to them being implicated in the crime.

According to IMDb, Midnight in Phoenix was filmed in Phoenix, Arizona. The film stars Dueal Andrews and Richardson Pierre as the main leads. Details regarding its release, plot, and cast are discussed further in the article.

Midnight in Phoenix will be released on digital platforms

The interested viewers can rent or purchase the film on Watch Vim, an Arizona-based video-on-demand platform. It can also be rented on Prime Video for $4.99 or purchased for $12.99.

As per filmhounds.co.uk, an independent film magazine, the CEO of Break Glass Pictures, Rich Wolff, shared a few words for the project in a press release:

“At its core, Midnight in Phoenix is a celebration of self-discovery and the strength found in community. Anthony Bawn brings a unique and bold vision to the screen, creating a film that is both deeply moving and wildly entertaining,” said Rich.

What is the film all about?

The trailer for Midnight in Phoenix was released on April 22, 2025, and is available for viewers on the Breaking Glass Pictures YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Levi and Ezra enjoying the sunset as Levi narrates that a person can't rely on time being on their side every time.

Later in the clip, Levi, a drag queen, is shown performing at a club. Ezra questions Levi whether he enjoys his work, and Levi answers that it is all he has ever known. It also shows a scene of Ezra enjoying Levi's performance and stating the same to him as they enjoy a meal together. Things suddenly intensify as, during a robbery gone wrong, Ezra ends up shooting the robber with a gun by mistake.

But instead of calling the cops, they decide to run away, since Ezra believes that due to their color, the authorities won't be kind to them. They were captured fleeing on camera and were declared primary suspects in the killing by the media. Levi is later shown getting ready to perform, even though the cops are searching for him.

Levi and Ezra decide to go rogue and start robbing places since they believe they have nothing to lose after being declared as primary suspects for murder. Oliver warns Levi and tells him to take care of Ezra. After committing multiple offenses, the trailer then shows the duo on the run, trying to avoid the authorities.

As the trailer closes, Ezra suggests to Levi in an emotional moment that even if they are caught, they should not stop looking out for each other.

Cast and crew members for the romance drama

The film Midnight in Phoenix was written and directed by Anthony Bawn, known for series like Scottsdale and Conframa. The distribution rights for the North American region were acquired by Breaking Glass Pictures and Vim Media. Duel Andrews, Richardson Pierre, and Brentley Willis featured in the film and were also involved in its production alongside Stacy Simmons.

Duel Andrews features as Levi, while Richardson Pierre stars as Levi's love interest, Ezra, and Brentley Willis portrays the character of Oliver. Other notable features in the film include Lydia Corbin as Aunt Ida and Tyree Ballard as Tony.

