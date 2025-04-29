Mob Cops ending explained: Was Josh dead or alive?

The American crime drama film Mob Cops was released digitally and in limited theaters on April 25, 2025, in the United States and Canada. The film is written by Kosta Kondilopoulos and directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, who also stars as Detective Tim Delgado. The story follows two corrupt cops who carry out dirty deeds for mafia boss Johnny "The Wrench" Galiano.

After ex-detective Leo Benetti is featured on TV to promote his upcoming book, he attracts the attention of Detective Tim Delgado. Bridget Hughes reaches out to him and pleads with him to investigate the disappearance of her son, Josh. She shares her memory from the past of detectives Benetti and Carzano, who were looking for him.

Before her son's disappearance, both detectives came knocking at her doorstep, asking about his whereabouts. Josh was the masked henchman who tried to assassinate mob boss Johnny Galiano under orders from Carmine Avara. Unfortunately, Benetti and Carzano managed to bring Josh to Galiano, who, after a brutal investigation, shot him in the head.

Bridget, who never had the chance to bury her son, sets Tim on the mission to bring down the corrupt detectives Benetti and Carzano, unfolding the deep-rooted corruption. Notably, Mob Cops is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for strong violence, pervasive language, and s*xual references.

What role does Josh Hughes play in Mob Cops?

In the crime thriller Mob Cops, Josh Hughes (played by Lorenzo Antonucci) is a hitman hired by Carmine Avara to kill Johnny Galiano. He is the son of Bridget Hughes and the brother of Phil Hughes. Phil works as an informant for Detective Tim. Bridget is the one who insists that Tim look into her son's disappearance.

Josh Hughes fails to assassinate Johnny outside his home, as his bullet hits him in the shoulder. Johnny, through his right-hand man Sherman, orders Detective Benetti and Cazano to search for Josh, and they manage to nab him. Johnny continues to torture Josh for a name behind the hit. Josh eventually gives up Carmine's name before being shot in the head.

The investigation into Josh's disappearance is what helps Detective Tim and Polino bring down the corrupt New York Police Department (NYPD) cops. Galiano and Sherman both eventually testify against Benetti and Cazano, revealing how Josh's murder unfolded.

What is Mob Cops all about?

The crime drama Mob Cops is directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and written by Kosta Kondilopoulos. The film's distribution rights were acquired by Lionsgate for North America. With a runtime of 1 hour and 27 minutes, the film is loosely inspired by former NYPD Detectives Stephen Caracappa and Louis Eppolito, who committed various illegal activities on behalf of the Five Mafia Families.

The story follows Detective Benetti and Cazano as they engage in illicit activities for mob boss Johnny Galiano. On his payroll, the duo helps him obtain information, kidnap people, and even carry out hits. After Bridget spots Benetti on TV, she pleads with Detective Tim to investigate the cops for her son's murder, setting off a chain of events that unravels their corruption.

The cast includes David Arquette as Detective Cazano, Jeremy Luke as Detective Joe Benetti, and Danny A. Abeckaser as Detective Tim. Other notable actors featured in the film are Bo Dietl, Lorenzo Antonucci, and Joseph Russo.

Mob Cops was released digitally on April 25, 2025. It is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Spectrum On Demand, and Plex online.

