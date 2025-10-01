Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Everything to know about the latest trailer starring Charlie Hunnam

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix anthology series. The trailer, released on September 30, 2025, shows Charlie Hunnam stepping into the role of Ed Gein, the Wisconsin man whose crimes in the 1950s became the basis for some of Hollywood’s most iconic horror films. Netflix confirmed that the season will arrive on October 3, 2025, with all eight episodes dropping on the same day.

The trailer hints at how the series will approach Gein’s story. It shows his isolated life in Wisconsin and his unsettling bond with his mother Augusta, played by Laurie Metcalf. Viewers also see Addison Rae as Evelyn, who crosses paths with Gein in disturbing scenes.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story trailer details

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan indicated that Monster: The Ed Gein Story explores the impact of Gein’s crimes on Hollywood horror. Movies such as Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs all drew inspiration from his narrative. Ian Brennan, told Tudum on September 23, 2025, that Gein’s impact was a primary factor in selecting him for the upcoming season. He stated that Gein’s atrocities generated imagery that resonated through decades of film and television, influencing the portrayal of horror narratives on screen.

The trailer hints at moments of Gein dancing in his residence and haunting Evelyn, showcasing the unsettling actions that earned him notoriety in true crime lore. It features views of Gein’s home crowded with disturbing items and scenes that emphasize his obsession with his mother. These aspects link the season to its broader theme: the indistinct boundary between terror and intrigue, and how narratives of actual crimes persist in influencing popular culture.

The clip ends with Hunnam’s Gein looking straight into the camera and saying,

“You’re the one who can’t look away.”

These moments suggest that the season explores not just what Gein did, but why audiences remain fascinated by him. Hunnam has discussed the change he underwent to portray the character. He shed almost 30 pounds to embody Gein’s slender figure and observed his behaviors, including a higher-pitched voice influenced by his connection with his mother.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story release date and cast

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein with Suzanna Son as Adeline in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (Image via Netflix)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story premieres October 3, 2025. Alongside Hunnam, the cast includes Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins, and Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock. Olivia Williams plays Alma Reville, and Addison Rae appears as Evelyn. The ensemble also features Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps, and Joey Pollari.

Gein was chosen because his story sparked a cultural obsession with killers. This season continues the anthology’s focus on real events that left a deep mark on crime history. After the success of Dahmer and The Menendez Brothers, Monster: The Ed Gein Story shifts the spotlight to a figure whose actions shaped both American crime and the horror genre.

