Morgan Spurlock net worth: Fortune explored as Super Size Me director dies aged 53

Oscar-nominee documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock recently passed away at the age of 53. His life's work was focused on thought-provoking films on food and American diets.

Spurlock's family released a statement on Friday, May 24, stating that he passed away in New York on Thursday, May 23, from complications related to cancer. In the announcement, his brother, Craig Spurlock said:

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Morgan Spurlock became well-known with his documentary Super Size Me, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for a Best Documentary Feature Academy Award.

Having been part of a notable amount of work, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the filmmaker's net worth is reportedly estimated to be $5 million.

Morgan Spurlock's net worth and career explored

Morgan Spurlock won many awards and honors for his work (Image via Getty)

Morgan Spurlock was an American documentary filmmaker and television show producer. The 2004 documentary Super Size Me was directed by Spurlock, which jump-started his career.

Super Size Me, followed Spurlock for 30 days in 2004 while he exclusively ate McDonald's food. Further providing insight into the fast-food industry and how it affects public health. It made reportedly $22 million in revenue worldwide on a $65,000 budget.

Spurlock then produced and directed close to 70 documentaries and television shows under the banner of Warrior Poets, his production firm, which helped him achieve more fame.

Later, in 2019, he made a comeback with Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, a sobering examination of the 9 billion animals that are processed annually in America.

Spurlock persisted in making series that questioned social standards. Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden? (2008), Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope (2011), POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011), and One Direction: This Is Us (2013) are some of his other noteworthy works.

He starred in and served as executive producer of the reality TV series 30 Days from 2005 to 2008. Spurlock then joined CNN in June 2013 as the producer and anchor of the documentary series Morgan Spurlock Inside Man, which explored a range of topics impacting American society.

In addition, he co-founded Cinelan, a short-film content marketing company that created the GE Focus Forward campaign.

Morgan Spurlock was a playwright before he was nominated for an Academy Award in 2004 for Super Size Me. His play The Phoenix won prizes at the Route 66 American Playwriting Competition in 2000 and the New York International Fringe Festival in 1999.

He also wrote the MTV series I Bet You Will. It was an online series consisting of five-minute segments where regular people performed antics for cash.

Spurlock presented the show, which MTV eventually purchased and aired. The Thin Blue Line, Roger and Me, Harlan County USA, Brother's Keeper, Hoop Dreams, and The Last Waltz are among the documentaries that Spurlock cited as inspiration.

Moreover, a portion of the documentary Freakonomics, which was based on the well-known non-fiction book published in 2005, was later written and directed by him in 2010.

However, as the #MeToo movement grew in popularity in December 2017, Spurlock claimed he was a "part of the problem" in a lengthy social media post. He left Warrior Poets shortly after, thereby bringing a stop to his filmmaking career.

We Got It Covered stated that Spurlock's wife and kids will probably receive a share of his fortune as the assets of the deceased are often divided among their heirs per their will, or state law in the absence of a will.

The remaining members of his family include his mother Phyllis Spurlock, father Ben Spurlock, and siblings Craig, and Barry. His sons, Laken and Kallen, and his ex-partners, Sara Bernstein, Priscilla Sommer, and Alex Jamieson.