Mortal Kombat 2 trailer: New characters, intense fights, and everything we know so far

Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to the 2021 film Mortal Kombat is set to be released in theaters and IMAX on October 24, 2025. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the sequel will deliver action and violence as it will pick up right from where the first movie left off.

After a bloody confrontation between Outworld forces and Earthrealm's champions, the sequel examines the much-awaited Mortal Kombat tournament. The fate of Earthrealm hangs in the balance, making the stakes higher than they have ever been.

The first look at Mortal Kombat 2 revealed several details, including the introduction of Johnny Cage, Kitana, and Shao Kahn. Meanwhile, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Sonya Blade will fight again.

Everything to know about Mortal Kombat 2

The first look for Mortal Kombat 2 emphasizes legendary deaths and grand showdowns between fresh and returning characters. Co-creator of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon ensures that this follow-up will have what fans have been requesting: a fierce, tournament-oriented storyline.

Among the most exciting reveals is the inclusion of Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban. In an interview with EW, published on March 17, 2025, the co-creator, Boone said that fans will "finally get to see Johnny Cage." He added that the character's "integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe" was a huge part of what the film will explore.

"He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing. Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He's adding his own flare to it, but I think it'll feel fresh. There's like a novelty factor in there," Boon added.

Director Simon McQuoid talked about the character of Johnny Cage in the EW interview. He said that the creators wanted to make sure that the character didn't become "too light and throwaway" which was why they they ensured that he wasn't "completely silly and comic book."

"It's a character that could instantly go there and become too light and throwaway if we were to lean too much into the kind of cheese," McQuoid added.

Kitana, a beloved character, will be portrayed by Adeline Rudolph, while Martyn Ford takes on the role of the powerful Outworld leader, Shao Kahn.

Intense fights

The fights in Mortal Kombat 2 will be larger and more intense. Director Simon McQuoid has stated that they aimed to maximize everything in the sequel, from the scale of the battles to the variety of visual approaches.

IMAX filming will allow for a more immersive experience, using aspect ratios to enhance certain fight sequences.

"We go to lots of different realms, so that in itself gives the film a very distinct and varied visual approach," the director told EW.

Boon teased the same in his EW interview stating that there is a "visual representation of who is winning," he added that there are a lot of consequences for the losers.

"There's a visual representation of who is winning.... It's not just a tournament for the sake of a tournament. There are huge consequences, so you really are keeping score. And there are a lot of twists in it that keep you on your toes," he said.

Production, direction, and cast

Expand Tweet

Mortal Kombat 2 is directed by Simon McQuoid, while Jeremy Slater is the writer. The story of the sequel will take place during the much-anticipated tournament, which was only teased in the previous film.

The cast is filled with returning stars, including Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero. Newcomers like Adeline Rudolph as Kitana and Karl Urban as Johnny Cage will provide the team with new vitality. Fans will also see Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mortal Kombat 2 and similar projects as the year progresses.

