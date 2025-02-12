Billy Butcher enters the fatality-verse as Karl Urban becomes Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2

Karl Urban is taking on the character of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, the follow-up to the 2021 reboot. Warner Bros. Pictures has just revealed the initial official glimpse of Urban portraying the arrogant Hollywood star in a promotional poster for a make-believe film called Uncaged Fury. The poster features Urban capturing Cage's iconic look, complete with sunglasses, slicked-back hair, and a leather jacket.

Urban's casting was announced in May 2023, generating enthusiasm and intrigue among fans. Johnny Cage is a cherished figure in the Mortal Kombat series, recognized for his extravagant martial arts techniques and larger-than-life character. The marketing content embraces his Hollywood image, featuring whimsical film titles such as Rebel Without a Cage.

When does Mortal Kombat 2 release?

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to premiere in theaters on October 24, 2025. Now that filming has wrapped up, fans eagerly anticipate the release of the first trailer, expected to arrive in the upcoming months. Many are excited to see how Urban will present Cage’s distinctive lines and wit, which are equally vital as his fighting skills.

The 2021 remake of Mortal Kombat received a mix of praise and criticism, with fans appreciating the action but feeling the story was lacking depth. The continuation has the potential to boost that and bring the tournament to life while integrating Johnny Cage’s unique character into the mix.

Mortal Kombat 2 brings back familiar faces and new additions

"Director Of Mortal Kombat 1 And 2 Simon McQuoid speaks during a conference at SXSW Sydney on October 18, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Nina Franova/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney)

Directed by Simon McQuoid and penned by Jeremy Slater, the follow-up carries on the narrative of the 2021 reboot. Various cast members are set to reprise their roles in Mortal Kombat 2, such as Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion.

Alongside Urban’s Johnny Cage, the movie presents fresh characters, featuring Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn. The film is anticipated to delve further into the tournament's background while examining character connections more closely. The first film ended with a suggestion of Johnny Cage's arrival, indicating his significant role in the upcoming sequel.

The decision to hire Karl Urban for the character of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 has sparked a variety of responses. While certain fans are excited, others are uncertain about his suitability for the role in Mortal Kombat 2.

Social media has been buzzing with discussions over whether a different actor could have been a better option. Nevertheless, numerous fans acknowledge Urban's talent as an actor and feel he could offer a new perspective on the character.

Karl Urban’s journey through major franchises

Karl Urban, from the series The Boys poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

Karl Urban has been involved in several major franchises in Hollywood. He initially achieved fame as Éomer in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and later played Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy in Star Trek.

He also played Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, which gave him wide acclaim. More recently, he has achieved significant praise for portraying Billy Butcher in Amazon Prime’s The Boys, portraying a tough, no-nonsense role with a keen sense of humor.

Urban is now set to portray Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, a character recognized for his wit, fighting abilities, and charisma in Hollywood. While some fans have doubts if he aligns with the youthful vibe commonly linked to the character, Urban's history indicates he possesses the charm and action background to truly make the part his own.

With the release of Mortal Kombat 2 approaching, everyone will be focused on Karl Urban and his portrayal of Johnny Cage in the film. Featuring a combination of beloved characters making a return and thrilling new faces, the sequel can enhance the groundwork of the 2021 reboot.

It’s unclear if Urban’s depiction will captivate longtime fans, but one thing is sure: Mortal Kombat enthusiasts can look forward to intense action, fierce battles, and a new interpretation of one of the franchise’s most legendary characters.

