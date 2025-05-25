“My prettiness didn’t get me this far” — When Barry Keoghan made his feelings clear about being presented as a man on screen 

On January 9, 2024, GQ UK did a profile on Barry Keoghan at a pivotal moment in his career. The Irish actor, then 31, was fresh off his lead role in Saltburn, a film directed by Emerald Fennell, that changed the trajectory of his filmography.

Ad

In the wide-ranging conversation, Keoghan reflected on how his image as an actor had shifted from being typecast as the unconventional “little freak man-child” to finally being seen as a man.

“My prettiness didn’t get me this far,” the actor stated.

He acknowledged that his on-screen transformation opened up new lanes in his career. Before Saltburn, Keoghan had built a reputation for playing immersive, unsettling roles. He had already made his mark in films like The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Dunkirk.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Barry Keoghan’s performance as the eerie Martin in The Killing of a Sacred Deer caught critical attention, while his turn as Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin earned him a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination. But in Saltburn, Keoghan played Oliver Quick with a physicality, a vulnerability, and a shocking boldness, a performance described as “decisive” and “defining.”

“It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy” — Barry Keoghan on his looks

Barry Keoghan at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" (Image via Getty)

Barry Keoghan opened up about being recognized for more than just his offbeat presence. The actor said that he finally felt validated, being viewed as a leading man instead of being boxed into eccentric roles. In Saltburn, he not only portrayed a seductive outsider but also challenged conventional standards of male beauty and presence.

Ad

“It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it. It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice,” he shared.

In the conversation, Keoghan also emphasized the importance of comfort with oneself and co-stars.

Ad

“I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads,” he said while discussing his working relationship with Saltburn co-actor Jacob Elordi.

Their off-screen chemistry became an internet fixation, but for Barry Keoghan, he said the ease between them came from mutual respect and professionalism built during filming.

The GQ interview also highlighted Keoghan’s reflections on his origins. Raised in Dublin’s inner city, he lost his mother at age 12 to addiction and grew up in foster care before living with his grandmother.

Ad

“Obviously, my mother. My mother, always. She’s many years passed now, but I always think about her anyway. It’s always just in and around achievements that it’s really prominent – ’cause you’d like to celebrate that wit’ ’er, y’know?” Keoghan answered when asked about dealing with isolation.

Keoghan’s entry into acting was unexpected. He recalled spotting a casting flyer, which landed him his first role in Between the Canals.

Ad

“They were looking for, like, non-actors, and they were looking to see if you had a dirt bike. And I had two of those – I was a non-actor, and I had a dirt bike,” he recollected.

Over the years, Barry Keoghan kept a list of directors he hoped to work with, many of whom, including Martin McDonagh, Chloé Zhao, and Emerald Fennell, he eventually collaborated with.

Ad

Though he turned down a role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 to film Andrea Arnold’s Bird, Barry Keoghan remains in demand. Some of his recent roles include Bring Them Down and Hurry Up Tomorrow. He is also supposed to play the lead in a biopic on Billy the Kid. He described the outlaw character as someone he personally related to, another boy who lost his parents early and wandered through the care system.

Ad

Where is Barry Keoghan now?

Ad

In 2025, Barry Keoghan continues to expand his filmography. He has starred in Bird, which premiered at Cannes, and appears in Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega. He is also set to play Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopic series about The Beatles.

Now sober and outspoken about his past trauma and ADHD, Barry Keoghan continues to pursue roles that challenge him emotionally and physically.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More