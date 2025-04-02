Who is playing John Lennon in Sam Mendes' The Beatles biopic? Explored 

Director Sam Mendes announced at CinemaCon on April 1 that Sony's long-awaited Beatles biopic will be four separate films, each focusing on a different band member. All four movies will be released in theaters in April 2028.

The Beatles biopic will feature Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon. Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will take on the role of George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr. Each film will focus on the story of one Beatles member.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Mendes said:

"We’re not just making one film about the Beatles — we’re making four. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.”

British actor, writer, and director Harris Dickinson will portray the role of John Lennon in The Beatles biopic. He has been passionate about acting since childhood and trained at Raw Academy. In March 2014, he starred in Pauline McLynn's play Angels at the National Theater, Southbank.

At an early age, he received funding to write and direct his first short film, and his work has continued to grow steadily since then. In 2017, he starred in the film Beach Rats as a young boy growing up in Brooklyn. His performance in the film was well received by critics.

Harris Dickson demonstrated his range as an actor in series and movies, like Biltz (2024), Babygirl (2024), A Murder at the End of the World (2023), The Iron Claw (2023), Scrapper (2023), and Don't Look at the Demon (2022).

He is also known for his roles as Richard Attenborough in See How They Run, Chase Andrews in Where the Crawdads Sing, Carl in Triangle of Sadness, Conrad Oxford in The King's Man, and Pete in The Souvenir: Part II.

As per IMDB, his other works include:

Femme

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

County Lines

Oats & Barley

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Matthias & Maxime

The Darkest Minds

Trust

Postcards from London

Morning Blues

Clique

Beach Rats

Silent Witness

Home

Some Girls

Battle Lines

The Beatles biopic: Announcement at CinemaCon event

The Beatles won eight Grammy Awards and set numerous records throughout their career, but their band broke up in 1970. As reported by People, at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, director Sam Mendes said:

"They're four very different human beings. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply. But together, all four films will tell the story of the greatest band in history. I just felt the story of the band was too huge to fit into a single movie, and that turning it into a TV mini-series just somehow didn't feel right."

In February 2024, co-producer Pippa Harris shared that the four-film series aims to present the story of the Beatles as a grand cinematic experience.

The upcoming Beatles biopic, directed by Sam Mendes, will consist of four films, each focusing on a band member.

