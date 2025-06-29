My Sister's Double Life on Lifetime: Full list of cast

My Sister's Double Life is scheduled to be released on 29 June 2025, at 8 pm ET. Directed by Marta Borowski, the film offers viewers a gripping tale of mystery, love, and danger. It will be available on Lifetime’s television channel, and stream on Lifetime app and website the following day.

The protagonist Chelsea (Sarah Grey) embarks on a mission to find her missing sister, Hayley Ellis (Amalia Williamson), who vanishes after a late-night shift at a diner. Chelsea must convince the police, and the other characters, such as Sheryly (Anna Hopkins) and Josh (Nathan Dales), that her sister has been abducted. As she uncovers secrets, Chelsea realizes the captor is now targeting her, escalating the stakes.

Key cast of My Sister's Double Life

1) Amalia Williamson as Hayley Ellis

Photo of Amalia Williamson (Image via Instagram/ @amaliaawilliamson)

In My Sister's Double Life, Amalia Williamson stars as Hayley Ellis, who has her life turned around when she learns disturbing things about her missing sister.

Born in London and raised in part in Toronto, Williamson has earned praises for her work on Canadian TV dramas such as Shelter and Architects. She has recently appeared in lead roles in Brilliant Lies and The Protector.

2) Anna Hopkins as Sheryly

Photo of Anna Hopkins (Image via Instagram/ @annabanana_hops)

In the Lifetime film, Anna Hopkins portrays Sheryly, the mysterious sister who lives a double life.

Montreal-born, Hungarian-Australian actress Hopkins initially gained recognition in sci-fi shows like Continuum, where she acted as Tilda. She later co-starred in The Strain and Impulse. Hopkins received accolades for her performance in the indie thriller Sick (2013). Hopkins has two indie films currently in post-production.

3) Nathan Dales as Josh

Photo of Nathan Dales (Image via Instagram/ @summmernate)

Nathan Dales essays the role of Josh, Hayley’s loyal and supportive partner who becomes drawn into her quest for the truth.

Raised in Calgary, Dales graduated from the University of Alberta’s theater program. He bagged a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2017 for playing Daryl in Letterkenny. In addition to comedy, he has acted in dramas such as The Porter and Northern Rescue.

4) Sarah Grey as Chelsy

Photo of Sarah Grey (Image via Instagram/ @thesarahgrey)

Sarah Grey appears as Chelsy, Hayley’s closest friend and confidant, who becomes embroiled in the mystery surrounding Sheryly. She helps Hayley navigate her sister’s deception, providing emotional support to the protagonist.

Ontario-born Grey has made her mark playing Queen Nimue in the Netflix series Cursed. Previously, she starred in The Revenant as Elizabeth Grennell. She comes from a background in stage performance and holds a chemistry degree from Western University.

Remaining cast members of My Sister's Double Life

Apart from the key faces, the list below details the role of the remaining cast members of My Sister's Double Life:

Cody Ray Thompson as Tim

Maia Alvina as Officer Simms

Gabriel Davenport as Leo

Jay Wong as Officer Rod Wilson

Watson Rose as Miranda

Dylan Mask as Cam

Jorge Molina as Sergeant Dore

Farah Foster-Manning as Reporter

David Mortimer as Man #1

Angelo Saa as Man #1's Friend (BG)

Watch My Sister's Double Life, releasing on June 29, 2025, on Lifetime.

