The true story behind Lifetime's I Was Honey Boo Boo, explained

Lifetime's new biopic I Was Honey Boo Boo is about Alana Thompson famously known as Honey Boo Boo who became a child star at the age of five. Off-screen, her life was marred by trouble, including money troubles and the addiction of her mother, Mama June Shannon.

In the biopic, Alana reveals her own life story, giving insight into the realities she encountered while growing up in the spotlight. I Was Honey Boo Boo premieres on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

The movie will be streaming on Lifetime's official website and app the next day. Narrated by Alana herself, the biopic I Was Honey Boo Boo includes Vale Cooper as young Alana and Chelsea Larkin as Mama June. The film explores Alana's journey through fame, family life, healing, and self-discovery.

Who is Alana Thompson? The story behind I Was Honey Boo Boo

Known by her childhood moniker "Honey Boo Boo," Alana Thompson made her national debut on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras when she was five years old. Her vivacious nature led to the spin-off show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired from 2012 to 2014 and followed her and her family's lives in rural Georgia.

She became well-known because of the show, but it was also criticised for how it portrayed Southern culture and the problems of child exploitation. The show was suspended in 2014 after news about her mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, being involved with a convicted s*x offender surfaced, as reported by People.

Alana struggled with personal issues behind the scenes. Her mother's drug problems caused financial stress and emotional distress. Alana has spoken about periods during her childhood when they lacked necessities, leading her to live with her older sister, Lauryn (Pumpkin) Efird, as per People. Now 19, Alana is pursuing a nursing degree at Regis University in Colorado, aiming to build a life beyond her television persona.

She looks back on her life in the new Lifetime biopic I Was Honey Boo Boo, airing May 17, 2025. The movie explores her struggles with premature fame, home life difficulties, and her journey toward self-discovery.

Where is Alana Thompson now?

Alana (Honey Boo Boo) Thompson as shown in the picture (Image via LIfetime)

Alana (Honey Boo Boo) Thompson, now 19, has moved on from her initial renown as a kid pageant queen to making a career in healthcare. She is a junior at Regis University in Colorado, pursuing a degree in neonatal nursing. After years on reality TV, though, Thompson had to struggle financially to be able to pay for college, citing disagreements regarding money earned from her shows.

As per the People's report, she claimed that her mother, June (Mama June) Shannon, received a large part of her income, including $35,000 from her Dancing with the Stars appearance in 2019, which was only returned recently without apology. Thompson's relationship with her mother has been tense, especially during Shannon's addiction issues.

Her sister, Lauryn (Pumpkin) Efird, took legal custody of her in 2022. Despite all that, Thompson maintains her focus on her education and future career.

Watch I was Honey Boo Boo on Lifetime on May 17, 2025.

