"Nasha from Mickey 17 might be the best girlfriend in fiction ever"- Fans gushing over Naomi Ackie's character role in the movie

Mickey 17, released on March 7, is a dark comedy sci-fi movie directed by acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho. The film follows the story of a man who joins a space colony. This man named Mickey, portrayed by Robert Pattinson, works as an 'expendable' in the colony and gets cloned several times during the research.

Ad

While there are several other characters in Mickey 17, the one that fans seem to have taken a liking to is Mickey's girlfriend, Nasha Adjaya. Portrayed by Naomi Ackie, the character Nasha is a security agent. Nasha's chemistry with Mickey is one of the highlights of the movie and adds emotional depth to the narrative.

As such, fans have expressed their adoration for Ackie's Nasha as Mickey's girlfriend who is seen accepting both clones (Mickey 17 and Mickey 18) of Mickey whole-heartedly.

Ad

Trending

For instance, one fan wrote:

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

"Nasha from Mickey 17 might be the best girlfriend in fiction ever"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some other fans shared similar sentiments about Nasha.

"she’s a ride or die fr" - another user wrote.

"I fell as hard for Nasha as Mickey did" - another user added.

"nasha a real lover" - another user said.

"Nasha the woman you are" - another user wrote.

"Nasha was a real one. A fighter and a lover" - another user said.

Ad

"Nasha my Queen you’re a real lover" - another user added.

Nasha's role as Mickey's girlfriend is admirable as she continued to support him till the very end in the movie.

Naomi Ackie revealed her experience of playing Nasha in Mickey 17

Ad

Naomi Ackie made her breakthrough in Hollywood with 2016's British period drama film Lady Macbeth, which stars Florence Pugh in the lead role. Ackie won the British Independent Film Award for her performance in the movie.

Ackie has since starred as the lead character Whitney Houston in the biographical film I Wanna Dance with Somebody. She also appeared in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice. Her most recent role is as Nasha in three-time Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho's movie Mickey 17.

Ad

In an interview by W published on March 7, 2025, Ackie expressed how she felt about playing Nasha, saying:

I just look back at that time and how I was on cloud nine the entire job. I could have done that for a whole year.

In the same interview, Ackie also revealed how she felt connected to Nasha. She said:

I said at the time to Director Bong that I played quite a few characters who were very contained. They have a sense of control over how people perceive them. I was desperate to play someone who just was the opposite of that, who was like, ahhhh! balls to the wall, “I don’t care what anyone thinks.”

Ad

She further said:

And Nasha came along, this really free character who didn’t watch herself, didn’t question herself, knew what was right, and didn’t ask permission from other people for what was the right thing to do.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ackie also revealed that the monologue she delivered to the power-hungry politician, Kenneth Marshall's (Mark Ruffalo) face was her favorite scene in the movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback