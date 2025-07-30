Natalie Portman stuns the audience after joining singer Role Model onstage at the Madison Square Garden event

Natalie Portman made an unannounced appearance during singer Role Model’s concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 29, 2025. She joined the artist onstage during his performance of Sally, When the Wine Runs Out, a song known for featuring guest performers. Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, has established a tradition of inviting celebrities to join him during this part of his show, with past guests including singer Renée Rapp, actor Dylan Minnette, and Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang.Portman appeared dressed casually in a white t-shirt, denim shorts, a jacket tied around her waist, and sneakers. She danced alongside Role Model during the song. The surprise collaboration drew attention from fans both in attendance and on social media, highlighting an interesting crossover between music and film.Netflix’s Good Sex brings Natalie Portman and Role Model together View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe connection between Portman and Role Model extends beyond the concert stage. Both are starring in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Good Sex, which has recently entered production. The film also features an ensemble cast including Mark Ruffalo, Rashida Jones, Meg Ryan, and Tramell Tillman. Good Sex is written and directed by Lena Dunham, recognized for creating the Emmy-winning HBO series Girls.The film’s storyline centers on Ally, portrayed by Portman, a woman approaching her 40th birthday who decides to re-enter the dating scene after a decade of failed relationships. The plot explores her complicated romantic entanglements as she develops feelings for two men — one in his 20s, played by Role Model, and another in his 50s, played by Ruffalo. About Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman was born on June 9, 1981, in West Jerusalem, Israel. She holds dual Israeli and American citizenship. Natalie began her acting career at age 12 with a role in the film Léon: The Professional (1994) and later gained international recognition for playing Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.While pursuing a psychology degree at Harvard University, Natalie Portman continued to act and build her career. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Black Swan (2010) and has received multiple other prestigious nominations and awards. Her notable films include V for Vendetta, The Other Boleyn Girl, No Strings Attached, and Jackie.In addition to acting, Portman has directed the short film Eve (2008) and the feature film A Tale of Love and Darkness (2015). Natalie Portman starred opposite John Krasinski in the 2025 action thriller, Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie. Following this, she joined the cast of Good Sex. She also co-founded the production company MountainA and remains active in advocacy efforts related to women’s rights, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare.Natalie Portman's appearance at the concert also served as a subtle nod to her collaboration with Role Model in their upcoming Netflix film Good Sex. The surprise onstage moment highlighted their growing professional bond. As production on the film begins, their joint appearances may signal early promotional efforts.Also read: &quot;It needed more depth&quot; — Matthew Lawrence shares his take on the Krypto-superhero bond in James Gunn's Superman.