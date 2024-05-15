“Acting like she’s Doctor Dolittle"— Benjamin Bratt shares hilarious story of a monkey chasing Brooke Shields during Mother of the Bride

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on May 14, 2024, Benjamin Bratt revealed how Brooke Shields ended up being chased by a monkey. The incident occurred while they were shooting for Mother of the Bride. Benjamin recalled the instance and stated how Brooke wanted to go to the remote islands on a boat to see the monkeys.

Benjamin stated that The Blue Lagoon actress wanted to "stuff some watermelon rinds in her bikini top" and feed the monkeys.

He said:

"We climb up on shore, and she starts walking toward the monkeys and acting like she’s Doctor Dolittle, saying 'Come here, little monkey, come here! I’m like, 'Brooke, you don’t want to get closer. That’s a wild monkey. It’s not a petting zoo, you wanna stop. He’s coming to you. Stop. Brooke, run!'"

Benjamin Bratt was joined by Shields, who also stated that they were not “acting monkeys,” and out of fear, she ended up throwing all the watermelon rinds that she carried at the monkeys.

Released recently on Netflix, Mother of the Bride is a romantic comedy, which tells the tale of a woman who leaves her mother in a state of shock by revealing that she is getting married to a boy, who happens to be the son of her mother’s ex-lover.

“You’re so lucky you didn’t get rabies”: More details about Brooke Shields’ encounter with wild monkeys

Benjamin Bratt and Brooke Shields recently gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly, where they talked about their recently released movie, Mother of the Bride. Elaborating upon the incident, it was revealed that they scared Shields so much that she ended up throwing all the watermelons she carried to feed the wild monkeys.

During the interview, Benjamin narrated the entire incident and said:

"He literally broke and ran towards her, whacked her on the knee, like, you’re so lucky you didn’t get rabies. This is what a day off with Brooke Shields is like."

To this, Brooke responded by saying:

"Well, that could just be chalked up to stupidity."

While the duo did not reveal where exactly the monkey encounter took place, as per CN Traveller, the wedding part was shot in Phuket Thailand. The shoot of the film began last year in April 2023, and the movie was released on Netflix on May 9, 2024.

The movie has been ranked on Netflix’s Top 10 list since its release, and fans have appreciated Shields’ performance in the film. Apart from Brooke Shields and Benjamin Will, other actors like Miranda Cosgrove, Rachael Harris, and Sean Teale are also part of the starcast.

Born in 1965, Brooke Shields is known for her hit films and TV shows like Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and many more. She also made a guest appearance in the popular TV show, Friends.

Having spent many years in the industry, Shields has won many awards, like the GLAAD Media Awards, Jupiter Award, and People’s Choice Awards. Apart from this, she has also been nominated for other awards like the American Comedy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

Apart from being a celebrated actor, Brooke Shields is also an author. She has written many bestsellers like The Brooke Book in 1978, On Your Own in 1985, Down Came The Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression in 2006, It's the Best Day Ever, Dad! in 2009 and There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me in 2014.