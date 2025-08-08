"Bring back TekWar!"- Redditors criticise the revival of the '80s cop T.J. Hooker show with a movie reboot 

According to Deadline, T.J. Hooker, a police procedural drama series from the 1980s, is being revived by Netflix as an action-comedy feature film. The streaming giant has acquired the rights, and Yes Man writers Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel have been brought on board to give the popular series a more philosophical, humorous twist.

Ad

Online responses to the proposed film revival have been intense as several Reddit users have expressed dissatisfaction and questioned the choice to bring the show back. A Reddit user wrote:

"Bring back TekWar!"

"They're really just rebooting anything they can think of at this point," claimed one Redditor.

"Nobody was hoping for this," wrote one Reddit user.

Many are criticizing Netflix's decision, claiming the show was boring and conceptually ill in comparison to other, more worthy ones, and believe it wasn't iconic enough to merit a revival.

Ad

Trending

"So another show that was serious with funny parts is an action comedy and by action, they mean bad comedy. Great, TJ Hooker was an okay show but it didn’t deserve this," one Reddit user lamented.

"What person in the last 40 years still talks about this show? Or anyone born after the 80's even knows what this show is?," claimed one Redditor.

Ad

"Why? It wasn't even a good show...," one Redditor commented.

T.J. Hooker followed veteran police sergeant Thomas Jefferson "T.J." Hooker as he returned to street patrol after his partner’s death. He fought crime on the streets while mentoring rookies alongside younger officers. During its five-season run, the show combined action, moral lessons, and elements of standard police procedure.

Netflix’s T.J. Hooker reboot faces Reddit backlash

Ad

Netflix's announcement of a T.J. Hooker movie revival has sparked heavy criticism, especially from Reddit users who believe it is an unnecessary return to a series that few people requested to watch again. Several people are concerned that the reboot is just one more instance of Hollywood's excessive reliance on out-of-date IPs rather than investing in fresh, original content.

The original T.J. Hooker, which aired from 1982 to 1986, featured William Shatner as a tough, intellectual cop—a far cry from the satirical tone planned for the reboot. The film's description as a self-aware action comedy suggests a significant shift in tone from the original.

Ad

Some fans remain open-minded, but others contend the show doesn't have the historic heritage required for a successful comeback. The criticism is a reflection of widespread dissatisfaction with Hollywood's reboot practice, as many people wonder why some films are picked for revivals but others that have greater cultural significance or fan demand are still passed over.

William Shatner played seasoned police officer Sgt. T.J. Hooker in the original series. The show, which ran for five seasons with 91 episodes and was well-known for combining action and moral lessons, also starred Adrian Zmed and Heather Locklear with major supporting roles. The series is available to stream across platforms such as Tubi, fuboTV and Fandango At Home.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on T.J. Hooker reboot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More