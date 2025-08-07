What time will Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 will be released at 3 am ET on August 8, 2025, on Paramount+. Titled Cats and Mouse, the episode is directed by Marcos Siega from a screenplay written by Kirsa Rein. Now that Dexter Morgan has reconciled with Harrison, both father and son have to navigate the realities of Dex's murderous side.However, as Detective Batista and Wallace get closer to uncovering the truth behind the string of murders in Miami and New York City, Dex may be forced to rely on Leon Prater for help.The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;As Dexter closes in on a narcissistic murderer, Harrison faces a crisis of identity while trying to find his place in the world; Batista pursues the connection between the Bay Harbor Butcher and the recent killings in NYC.&quot;Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 release time for all major regions revealedDexter, Harry, and Harrison from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 will drop on Paramount+ at 3 am ET on August 8, 2025, and on Showtime at 8 pm ET on August 10, 2025.Below is a look at the episode's release schedule across different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeFriday, August 8, 202503:00 amCentral TimeFriday, August 8, 202502:00 amMountain TimeFriday, August 8, 202501:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 8, 202507:00 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 8, 202509:00 amEastern European Time Friday, August 8, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 8, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 8, 2025 05:00 pm How many episodes will there be in Dexter: Resurrection season 1?Mia and Dexter from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)The plot of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 unfolds over 10 episodes, with the runtime set between 47 to 66 minutes. The first two episodes debuted together on July 11, 2025, after which new episodes are scheduled to release weekly until September 5, 2025.Furthermore, Marcos Siega has directed six episodes, while Monica Raymund has helmed the remaining four. The episodes are written by Clyde Phillips, Katrina Mathewson, Scott Reynolds, Tanner Bean, Scott Buck, Alexandra Franklin, Nick Zayas, Marc Muszynski, Kirsa Rein, Tony Saltzman, and Hilly Hicks Jr.Check out the episode titles and release dates below:Episode 1, titled A Beating Heart..., aired on July 11, 2025.Episode 2, titled Camera Shy, aired on July 11, 2025.Episode 3, titled Backseat Driver, aired on July 18, 2025.Episode 4, titled Call Me Red, aired on July 25, 2025.Episode 5, titled Murder Horny, aired on August 1, 2025.Episode 6, titled Cats and Mouse, will air on August 8, 2025.Episode 7, titled Course Correction, will air on August 15, 2025.Episode 8, titled The Kill Room Where It Happens, will air on August 22, 2025.Episode 9, titled Touched by an Ángel, will air on August 29, 2025.Episode 10, titled And Justice For All..., will air on September 5, 2025.Is Dexter: Resurrection season 1 only available on Paramount+? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe episodes of Dexter: Resurrection air on the Showtime network a few days after their premiere on Paramount+. Fans without cable can watch Showtime online by subscribing to YouTube TV and paying an additional monthly fee of $10.99. Showtime is also available on Sling TV for $9.99 per month and DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV for an additional fee of $12.99 per month.Those with a subscription to Paramount+ can watch the series seamlessly with the Paramount+ Premium (Paramount+ with Showtime) plan. It is priced at $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year and comes with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. The plan is also available on Hulu, Apple TV Channels, and Amazon Prime Video Channels.Also read: Who plays the role of Mia in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? Character exploredStay tuned for the episode recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 6.