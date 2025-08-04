Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Dexter: Resurrection episode 6, titled Cats and Mouse, is scheduled to air at 3 am ET on August 8, 2025, on Paramount+. Directed by Marcos Siega and written by Kirsa Rein, this episode will highlight the next step in Dexter Morgan's journey in New York City.As shown in the latest episode, Dexter and his son, Harrison, are finally getting along, but that won't make their relationship any easier because Harrison will have to confront his father's dark side. Additionally, with Batista and Wallace hot on their trail, the father-son duo will need to stay a step ahead to avoid being caught for their crimes.The episode's official synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;As Dexter closes in on a narcissistic murderer, Harrison faces a crisis of identity while trying to find his place in the world; Batista pursues the connection between the Bay Harbor Butcher and the recent killings in NYC.&quot;When does Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zones View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter: Resurrection episode 6, Cats and Mouse, will be released on Paramount+ on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The episode will also air on the Showtime network on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 8 pm ET.Take a look at the episode's release schedule as per different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeFriday, August 8, 202503:00 amCentral TimeFriday, August 8, 202502:00 amMountain TimeFriday, August 8, 202501:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 8, 202507:00 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 8, 202509:00 amEastern European Time Friday, August 8, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 8, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 8, 2025 05:00 pm To watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 6, viewers must subscribe to the Paramount+ Premium plan (formerly known as Paramount+ with Showtime), which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 annually. Other options include adding the plan through Hulu, Apple TV Channels, or Prime Video Channels.How many episodes are left in Dexter: Resurrection?Dexter Morgan seen with his blood slides in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection has four more episodes to go before the finale airs on September 5, 2025. The remaining episodes are directed by Monica Raymund and Marcos Siega and written by Hilly Hicks Jr., Tony Saltzman, Scott Reynolds, and Clyde Phillips.Below is the list of episodes that will follow Dexter: Resurrection episode 6:Episode no.Episode titleRelease date (Paramount+)7Course CorrectionAugust 15, 20258 The Kill Room Where It Happens August 22, 2025 9 Touched by an Ángel August 29, 2025 10And Justice For All... September 5, 2025 A brief recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison is shocked to see his father alive and blames Dexter for turning him into a ruthless murderer like himself. Dex is surprised to realize that his son does not share his homicidal urges. Harry feels guilty for taking a man's life, even a se*ual predator like Foster. Dex's attempts to bond with his son are rejected, as Harrison wants nothing to do with him.Additionally, Dex goes on a date with Mia, believing she follows a moral code in her murderous rampage. However, he's disappointed when Mia reveals that she has no qualms about targeting innocent people. Dex initially considers killing her, like Lowell, but decides to get her arrested to avoid suspicion from Leon Prater.He also frames Mia for Ryan Foster's murder to clear Harrison's name, as his son was the main suspect. By the end of Dexter: Resurrection episode 5, Harrison reconciles with Dexter after realizing how far his father is willing to go to protect him.Major events to expect from Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the potential plot developments from Dexter: Resurrection episode 6, as per the episode's official synopsis:Dexter will target his next serial killer, a narcissistic murderer likely from Prater's serial killer club.Unconvinced that Mia killed Ryan Foster, Batista and Wallace might team up and dig deeper to uncover the truth. Additionally, their investigation could reveal Dexter's involvement in the recent murders in the city.Now that Harrison has reconciled with his father, he may have to come to terms with Dexter's Dark Passenger and find peace with its impact on his future.Prater will likely get Mia out of prison and might go after Dexter after learning about his role in Lowell's murder and Mia's arrest.Watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 6 exclusively on Paramount+ and Showtime.