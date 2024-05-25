Deadpool & Wolverine unite for theater etiquette with a hilarious PSA message

Deadpool & Wolverine's new PSA message featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tells the audience to put their phones on silent, in the megaplex cinema. Fans got to see the official in-theater PSA for the first-ever R-rated MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine on X when the account 'Deadpool Updates' shared a 52-second video clip featuring Reynolds and Jackman.

In this hilarious PSA message, we witness the two superheroes trying to tell the audience to mute their devices. When a phone with the Marimba ringtone starts ringing and Wolverine realizes that it is coming from the audience, he gets furious and pushes Deadpool aside, and proceeds to give the audience a mouthful. In moments of outrage, he says:

"Hey bub, you're in a movie theater, not the je***off room in your mum's nursing home. So turn your f***ng phone to silent, or I'll sh*ve it so far up your f***ng a**, you'll have to answer it through your goddamn throat."

After Wolverine's fury, Deadpool walks up calmly and tries to silence Logan impassively. He then tells everyone to mute their cell phones or turn them off. Then they are seen going for a walk and Wolverine keeps cursing Deadpool until the PSA message gets over.

Everything you need to know about the movie: Deadpool & Wolverine

The movie Deadpool and Wolverine is coming to the theaters on July 26, 2024. This MCU film is directed by Shawn Levy and is going to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film is based on the Marvel Comics characters Deadpool and Wolverine and is going to be a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Deadpool and Wolverine last reunited in the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). This movie directed by Gravin Hood starred Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Troye Sivan, Lynn Collins, and Kevin Durand, among others.

The synopsis of X-Men Origins: Wolverine reads:

"Seeking solace from his dark past, Logan (Hugh Jackman), better known as Wolverine, seems to have found love and contentment with Kayla Silverfox (Lynn Collins). Logan's peaceful existence is shattered when Victor Creed (Liev Schreiber), his vicious brother, brutally murders Kayla."

It continues:

"Logan's thirst for revenge propels him into the Weapon X program, where he undergoes a painful procedure to bond his bones with adamantium, making him virtually indestructible and more than a match for Victor."

In the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, fans will see a reintroduction of these superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both of the titular superheroes will return to their classic roles. Wolverine will be seen in his signature yellow suit from the comics and Deadpool will be seen in the same avatar as the last two Deadpool movies.

The synopsis of Deadpool & Wolverine reads:

"Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse."

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, and Rob Delaney, among others.

Get ready to watch Deadpool and Wolverine as it is set to be released on July 26, 2024.