Did Adam Sandler just take fans back to the ’90s with Vanilla Ice and Kevin James on stage?

Adam Sandler launched his You're My Best Friend comedy tour over the weekend, kicking off the tour in Florida. He performed for three days straight, from September 5-7, 2025, in three different locations: Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami. During the tour, Adam Sandler brought Vanilla Ice and Kevin James onstage to perform the 1990 hit Ice Ice Baby. A fan footage shared on TikTok shows a much closer look at the performance at the Tampa show, with Sandler kicking off the performance while strumming the chord to the hit song.The Happy Gilmore 2 star then asked if anybody on the sides wanted to help him out with the rap, which is when Vanilla Ice took the stage. The rapper then addressed the crowd, saying, &quot;We're back in the '90s right now.&quot; The duo performed the first chorus before Kevin James appeared to join the show, jumping and rapping his part before bursting into a dance break.At one point during the show, Michaelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took the stage. Besides the Ice Ice Baby performance, Sandler and James also treated their Miami fans with a sketch where the latter pretended to be upset about missing his friend and ended up buying a ticket for himself to see Sandler during his show.Sandler shared photos from all three shows on his Instagram, along with the fourth show at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, the following Monday, September 8, 2025.Read more: 5 best family-friendly Adam Sandler moviesMore about Adam Sandler's comedy tour and where he's heading nextWith four shows done so far, there are 30 more cities Adam Sandler is scheduled to visit for his ongoing You're My Best Friend comedy tour. Sandler's next stop will be on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.Adam Sandler at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)It will kick off another back-to-back comedy show for the actor in four different locations until September 13, with stops in Raleigh, Charlottesville, and Baltimore. He's also set to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 15 and the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on September 27.Other city stops in Adam Sandler's schedule in 2025 include Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle. The comedy tour is set for a back-to-back finish in Las Vegas on October 31 and November 11, 2025. For those who want to attend any of the remaining shows, tickets are still available on Live Nation and various other resellers.As for special guests like Vanilla Ice and Kevin James during his first weekend on the tour, there is no list of names of who will be joining Sandler for the rest of his shows. That said, it's expected to blend comedy sketches and fun musical numbers. His You're My Best Friend comedy tour follows tours in 2023 and 2024, the latter of which was recorded for the Adam Sandler: Love You Netflix special.Beyond the laughs, Sandler also paid tribute to his late Saturday Night Live and Grown Ups co-star, Chris Farley, who passed away in 1997.