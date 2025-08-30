  • home icon
Who’s leaving SNL? Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, and more stars exit the show

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 30, 2025 00:39 GMT
SNL cast shake-up (Image via NBC)
The list of cast members leaving SNL ahead of season 51 is getting longer, with a few more comedians confirmed to be exiting the show. So far, there are four names confirmed to be leaving Saturday Night Live: Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner.

The cast shakeup began with Devon Walker, who announced his departure from the program on August 25, 2025. Two days later, Emil Wakim also confirmed he was exiting, becoming the latest in the growing list of comedians leaving SNL after just a single season.

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, two more names were added to the list of SNL exits. Michael Longfellow confirmed his exit from the show after three seasons in an Instagram post on August 28, 2025. The news came as a surprise to some, especially because Longfellow screen-tested for Weekend Update in May, per LateNighter.

Just hours after Longfellow’s announcement, Variety confirmed that Heidi Gardner would also be leaving SNL. She has been in the sketch show for eight seasons and was named the longest-tenured current female cast member in SNL 50. However, her exit was less of a surprise to some, as she had hinted months earlier about possibly moving on.

Back in February 2025, Gardner told fellow comedian Craig Ferguson on his podcast Joy that she was feeling “sketch fatigue or idea fatigue” after so many years performing both on Saturday Night Live and with The Groundlings.

"WTF is happening": Former and current cast members react to comedians leaving SNL

With four cast members, so far, leaving SNL, announcing their departure from the sketch show in just a few days, reactions have poured in from both former and current cast members. Punkie Johnson, who was part of the program since 2020 before exiting in 2024, commented under Michael Longfellow's announcement on Thursday, August 28:

"WTF is happening... This is like the departed."
A still from the series (Image via NBC)
Johnson also commented under The SNL Network's Instagram post confirming Heidi Gardner was leaving SNL, writing:

"Ahhhhhh Lawd not my Heidi."

The comedian added that Gardner’s departure was the “biggest surprise” of the ongoing shake-up but praised her “great run,” calling Gardner an SNL legend.

Emil Wakim, who announced that he was leaving SNL a day before, also commented on Longfellow's post, saying:

"Yellow room forever u can play as many bones songs as u want."

Longfellow's exit also earned a comment from Molly Shannon, who was in the sketch comedy series from 1995 to 2001, who wrote:

"You RULE Michael."

Shannon added that she was honored and happy to have gotten the chance to work with Longfellow. Cast members Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and more have also taken to social media to share their reactions.

As per Deadline, beyond the cast departures, SNL’s writing team has also seen changes. Two writers have left ahead of season 51: Celeste Yim, who had been with the show for five years, and Rosebud Baker, who joined the writing staff in 2022.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, including possible cast exits and more casting news, as Saturday Night Live season 51 returns on NBC on October 4, 2025.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
