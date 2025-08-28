  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Why did Emil Wakim leave SNL after just one season?

Why did Emil Wakim leave SNL after just one season?

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 28, 2025 02:13 GMT
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - Source: Getty
Emil Wakim exits SNL (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emil Wakim is the latest to leave Saturday Night Live ahead of its 51st season in the fall, and the news comes only after one season in the storied program. The American comedian shared the news that he won't be part of SNL season 50 on his Instagram on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Ad

However, as he clarified in his post, it wasn't his decision to leave the show. It turns out that Emil Wakim was fired from SNL, saying that he received a "gut punch of a phone" call. Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes images of him on set, he wrote:

"I won't be returning to SNL next year. It was a gut punch of a call to get but I'm so grateful for my time there."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He also implied in his Instagram post that he received the phone call while on a friend's birthday celebration, and how said phone call sent him into a "really emotional walk through Bugs Bunny Park" thinking about life.

Emil Wakim's exit from SNL comes shortly after news came out that Devon Walker will also be departing the program. Walker was an SNL cast member for three seasons, but on Tuesday, August 26, he announced on Instagram that he won't be back for another season in the program. That said, he didn't specify if he received the same call Wakim did or if it was his decision to leave.

Ad

"I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there": Emil Wakim recalls his time on Saturday Night Live

In his August 27 Instagram post announcing his departure from Saturday Night Live ahead of season 51, Emil Wakim recalled his time in the program fondly. He remembered how, during his first and only season in the show, he couldn't believe that he got to work there every time he looked at the building.

Ad
Emil Wakim and Colin Jost in SNL (Image via NBC)
Emil Wakim and Colin Jost in SNL (Image via NBC)

He described his time in SNL 50 as the "most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience" of his life. The comedian also said that he would miss working on the show and working with the "brilliant people" behind it, who made the program "feel like a home."

Ad
"I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in and I'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. Here's to making more art without compromise," he added.

Although Emil Wakim was only on Saturday Night Live for one season, he has made a mark in the series. He played the "guy who happens to look like" the man charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione. He also made plenty of contributions in segments on Weekend Update.

Ad

That said, Wakim joins the roster of first-season SNL cast members who were axed before their second season, which includes Michaela Watkins, Noel Welles, Brooks Whelan, and more. Wakim and Walker's exits come after writer Celeste Yim announced their exit on Sunday after five seasons.

Their exits also come after the program's executive producer, Lorne Michaels, said last week, per Variety, that he intended to reveal any cast changes in the coming days. Of the entire cast, Michaels only confirmed James Austin Johnson as a returning cast member in season 51 to play President Donald Trump.

Ad

Stay tuned for more SNL news and updates as the year progresses.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications