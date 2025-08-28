Why did Emil Wakim leave SNL after just one season?

Emil Wakim is the latest to leave Saturday Night Live ahead of its 51st season in the fall, and the news comes only after one season in the storied program. The American comedian shared the news that he won't be part of SNL season 50 on his Instagram on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.However, as he clarified in his post, it wasn't his decision to leave the show. It turns out that Emil Wakim was fired from SNL, saying that he received a &quot;gut punch of a phone&quot; call. Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes images of him on set, he wrote:&quot;I won't be returning to SNL next year. It was a gut punch of a call to get but I'm so grateful for my time there.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also implied in his Instagram post that he received the phone call while on a friend's birthday celebration, and how said phone call sent him into a &quot;really emotional walk through Bugs Bunny Park&quot; thinking about life.Emil Wakim's exit from SNL comes shortly after news came out that Devon Walker will also be departing the program. Walker was an SNL cast member for three seasons, but on Tuesday, August 26, he announced on Instagram that he won't be back for another season in the program. That said, he didn't specify if he received the same call Wakim did or if it was his decision to leave.&quot;I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there&quot;: Emil Wakim recalls his time on Saturday Night LiveIn his August 27 Instagram post announcing his departure from Saturday Night Live ahead of season 51, Emil Wakim recalled his time in the program fondly. He remembered how, during his first and only season in the show, he couldn't believe that he got to work there every time he looked at the building.Emil Wakim and Colin Jost in SNL (Image via NBC)He described his time in SNL 50 as the &quot;most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience&quot; of his life. The comedian also said that he would miss working on the show and working with the &quot;brilliant people&quot; behind it, who made the program &quot;feel like a home.&quot; &quot;I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in and I'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. Here's to making more art without compromise,&quot; he added.Although Emil Wakim was only on Saturday Night Live for one season, he has made a mark in the series. He played the &quot;guy who happens to look like&quot; the man charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione. He also made plenty of contributions in segments on Weekend Update.That said, Wakim joins the roster of first-season SNL cast members who were axed before their second season, which includes Michaela Watkins, Noel Welles, Brooks Whelan, and more. Wakim and Walker's exits come after writer Celeste Yim announced their exit on Sunday after five seasons.Their exits also come after the program's executive producer, Lorne Michaels, said last week, per Variety, that he intended to reveal any cast changes in the coming days. Of the entire cast, Michaels only confirmed James Austin Johnson as a returning cast member in season 51 to play President Donald Trump.Stay tuned for more SNL news and updates as the year progresses.