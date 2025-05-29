Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch surpasses $400 million worldwide, securing a spot among 2025's top-grossing films

The eponymous 2025 live-action remake of Disney's popular 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch, made headlines with its global premiere on May 17, 2025, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. This was the same location where the 2002 film made its debut.

Subsequently, the movie made its cinema release across the US during the Memorial Day weekend, on May 23, 2025, alongside Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

"Lilo & Stitch" Paris Gala Screening (Image via Getty)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, this remake stars budding young actor Maia Kealoha in her debut role as Lilo, while Chris Sanders, the writer-director behind the 2002 film, reprised his voice role as Stitch.

The 2025 movie made $55 million on its first day domestically, and went on to earn a record-breaking $182.6 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

This made the film the highest-grossing Memorial Day opening movie of all time, trumping 2022's Top Gun: Maverick's place, which opened at $160.5 million. This title was previously secured by the 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End film, which raked in $139.8 million.

Lilo & Stitch becomes the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025

As of May 28, 2025, in its sixth day of running, Lilo & Stitch has made over $400 million globally, with $200 million in domestic box office sales. The original film had made $273.1 million in its global run in 2002 (not adjusted to inflation).

This milestone puts the 2025 film's opening ahead of A Minecraft Movie's box office success earlier this year, placing it among the top as the highest-grossing film of 2025. In its sixth day, the fantasy adventure movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, had made $193.2 million in domestic sales.

A Minecraft Movie continues to be 2025's best domestic opening, currently sitting at $940.7 million globally, not too far from becoming 2025's first English movie to cross $1 billion in box office sales.

Lilo & Stitch also took place as the third-biggest opening for a live-action remake of a Disney movie. First stands 2019's epic retelling of The Lion King, which opened at $192 million, followed by 2017's Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson.

Lilo & Stitch joins Mission: Impossible for the best Memorial Day weekend

Box office sales skyrocketed this Memorial Day weekend with both movies welcoming the beginning of summer. Combined ticket sales crossed a record-breaking $330 million, surpassing the 2013 Memorial Day weekend, where Fast & Furious 6 and The Hangover III collectively brought in $306 million in box office sales.

A look at Lilo & Stitch's cast

Joining Maia Kealoha and Chris Sanders in the retelling of this heartwarming tale are other cast members, who are listed below:

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Pelekai (On My Block, Infamously in Love)

Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Due Date, The Hangover)

Billy Magnussen as Agent Wendell Pleakley (Into the Woods, Aladdin)

Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles (Law & Order: Criminal Intent)

Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman (Ted Lasso)

Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena (My Partner).

Catch Lilo and her beloved blue alien best friend while they are still around. Lilo & Stitch is running in cinemas across the United States.

