Which scene from Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch sparked controversy? Explained

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has received criticism following changes made to its story, especially the ending. While the film has performed strongly at the box office, one particular scene and broader story choices have become the subject of backlash. Fans of the original 2002 film have pointed to the altered ending and adjustments in character portrayals as reasons for concern.

Ad

The most debated change involves Nani’s decision to give up custody of her younger sister Lilo. This move diverges from the original where Nani fought to keep their family together. The ending, along with other modifications to characters and themes, has led to questions about the film’s interpretation of family and cultural values.

The ending change in the Lilo & Stitch remake

Lilo’s drawing of “Ohana” reinforces the central theme of family in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch. (Image via Disney)

In the 2025 live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, Nani gives up guardianship of Lilo to their neighbor Tūtū, a newly introduced character. Tūtū agrees to become Lilo’s foster guardian, which allows Nani to leave Hawaii and attend a marine biology program at the University of California in San Diego. In this version, Lilo supports Nani’s decision and urges her to follow her dreams. Lilo & Stitch depicts the sisters staying in contact using a portal gun obtained from another character.

Ad

Trending

This change marks a significant departure from the 2002 animated film. In the original, Nani, Lilo, and Stitch stay together, emphasizing their bond and the idea of unconventional families sticking together against adversity. By contrast, the live-action version reframes Nani’s decision as a personal sacrifice and a move toward independence.

According to Business Insider in a report published on May 28, 2025, many fans felt that this new ending altered the core theme of “ohana.” The original catchphrase,

Ad

“ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten,”

plays a central role in the narrative. Viewers expressed that separating the sisters contradicts that message and changes the tone of the story’s conclusion.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp responds to criticism and fan backlash

Dean Fleischer Camp attends the world premiere of Disney's Lilo & Stitch (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Dean Fleischer Camp addressed the criticism of the ending in a Deadline interview published on May 23, 2025. He explained that the change was intended to modernize the story and expand the idea of family. Camp stated,

Ad

“I think that was one of the things that we talked about, thematically modernizing and updating for this live-action version was broadening the idea of Ohana and complicating it with a little more nuance.”

He added, “Given that Nani, who I always felt was a little too rose-colored glasses for somebody in her situation, was so smart and has had to abandon a lot of these dreams or defer them because she had to take care of her little sister and inherited all this responsibility at such a young age. It just felt like she might not have such an easy time buying into, ‘Nobody gets left behind’ because she certainly would feel like, well, I’m struggling here.”

Ad

Camp further shared,

“It’s always been my favorite Disney animated film, and it’s always been the one that I felt like I could do a live-action adaptation of [...] it takes place in contemporary society. It stars real, mostly humans going through some real stuff that many other humans go through daily. So, it felt like a great opportunity. I jumped at the chance.”

Ad

The change has drawn strong reactions on social media. Viewers expressed disappointment that the live action Lilo & Stitch framed Nani leaving for college as a resolution. Posts on TikTok and X noted that this version of “ohana” feels inconsistent with the original’s message. Some users also questioned why Nani had to attend school on the mainland instead of a university in Hawaii.

The broader concern among viewers is how Lilo & Stitch reframes the idea of family and caregiving. In the original, Nani’s refusal to part with Lilo reflected a deep resistance to institutional intervention in family life. In the live-action version, however, social services are portrayed more positively, and Nani voluntarily relinquishes custody. This portrayal felt troubling for some who linked the storyline to a history of forced family separation in Native Hawaiian communities.

Ad

The Lilo & Stitch's revised resolution, where Lilo remains close to home under Tūtū’s care, was meant to maintain proximity while enabling Nani’s growth. However, fans and cultural commentators pointed out that the shift undermines the emotional impact of the original’s core theme, that families, especially under threat, fight to stay together. These responses have raised broader concerns about how Indigenous characters and family dynamics are portrayed in modern adaptations

Ad

Other character changes and what this means for Lilo & Stitch

Lilo shares a moment with Nani as Stitch watches in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch. (Image via Disney)

In addition to the ending, other changes to character portrayals have received attention. Pleakley, who wore feminine clothing in the original Lilo & Stitch, appears in a human form in the remake and does not cross-dress. In a TikTok video posted by director Dean Fleischer Camp on May 21, 2025, he said he attempted to retain Pleakley’s original appearance but was ultimately unable to do so.

Ad

Jumba’s role is also different. In the 2002 film, he starts as a villain but becomes part of the family. In the remake, he remains the antagonist throughout. According to Camp’s comments in the Deadline interview published on May 23, 2025, this shift was intended to create more emotional focus on the relationship between the sisters. Captain Gantu is omitted entirely, a change Camp attributed to difficulties in adapting the character effectively for live-action.

Ad

Despite the criticism, Lilo & Stitch has performed well financially. According to reports, it earned over $360 million worldwide during its opening weekend and currently holds a 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Director Dean Fleischer Camp said that audience members who related to Nani’s struggles responded positively to the film.

While some viewers have accepted the updated themes, others continue to voice concern about the shift in tone and the removal of key elements from the original Lilo & Stitch. Whether these changes impact the long-term legacy of the live-action remake remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More