38 years ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the dystopian sci-fi film The Running Man as Ben Richards, who joined a Games Network TV show to win money to buy medicine for his sick child. Directed by Paul Michael Glaser, based on a Stephen King novel, the 1987 classic achieved moderate box office success after earning $38 million from a $27 million budget.

Nearly four decades later, Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Running Man is getting a remake, and the Hollywood star had a hand in choosing his replacement. Glen Powell, who is starring in the remake, said that he had Arnold Schwarzenegger's "full blessing" to reprise the actor's role in the movie, thanks to his friend and Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick.

In an interview with People, published on April 3, 2025, Powell revealed that The White Lotus star helped connect him and the remake's director, Edgar Wright, with Arnold Schwarzenegger. He said:

"Arnold gave us his blessing. Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria."

He also revealed that Schwarzenegger gave them his "full blessing." In return, they will give the Hollywood star "a very specific fun gift from the movie," which he said makes him "very excited" for the veteran actor to see.

Everything to know about the remake of Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Running Man

Edgar Wright and Glen Powell team up in remaking Arnold Schwarzenegger's '80s classic The Running Man, which is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. If the remake sticks to the original source material, the movie will feature Ben Richards, the character originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, competing in a deadly game show in desperate need of money for his family.

Per the movie's synopsis, Ben needs the money for his sick daughter, forcing him to join the show, where a team of killers hunt down the contestants. Glen Powell and his costars shared the first footage of the remake in Las Vegas in April 2025 during CinemaCon. In the first look of the dystopian story, Powell reimagines Arnold Schwarzenegger's character as a beaten-down father.

He comes face-to-face with Josh Brolin's character, aka the bad guy, who knows about his family crisis. Their meeting ends in a heated argument, with Ben saying, "I'm not trying to get myself killed, so kiss my a** twice." Colman Domingo also appears in the footage as the game show host, donning a purple velvet tuxedo while narrating the events of the game onstage.

When and where to watch The Running Man remake?

Glen Powell's The Running Man remake was originally slated for release on November 21, 2025, but it has since moved to an earlier date. The film will now be showing on November 7, 2025, 38 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger's original movie came out. Interested viewers will be able to watch the reboot in movie theaters on the scheduled release date.

Besides Glen Powell, Josh Brolin joins the cast as the primary villain, Dan Killian, the producer of the game show. One of the deadly hunters will be played by The Hobbit star Lee Pace, while Jayme Lawson has been cast as Powell's fictional wife. Other stars in the movie include Daniel Ezra as a fellow contestant, Karl Glusman, David Zayas, Colman Domingo, William H. Macy, Sean Hayes, and more.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on upcoming movies and shows as the year progresses.

