“Don't know why God had waited so long to bring her”- Dennis Quaid opens up about his 39-year age gap marriage to Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid called his marriage to Laura Savoie a "paradise" and the closest relationship he's ever had. They met in 2019 and eloped in 2020. Quaid is 71, and Savoie is 32, with a 39-year age gap. However, he expressed his happiness and love for Savoie in an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday, July 28.

"Every day is paradise with her. It really is. It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody. I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers," he said.

About their age gap, he added:

"I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But…I really don't think about it. She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it. She's just, she's the light of my life. I wasn’t looking for it, and she came along, and it's God put us together."

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie met at a business event in 2019. They were originally set to get married in April 2020, but the wedding was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then eloped and got married on June 2 in Santa Barbara.

They also work together after Quaid made Savoie a founding partner of his production company, Bonniedale Films, in 2021.

Dennis Quaid has previously commented on his and Laura Savoie's age gap as well

Dennis Quaid Laura Savoie at Los Angeles Premiere Of "Reagan" - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with The Guardian in November 2019, Dennis Quaid opened up about his 39-year age difference with Laura Savoie. The couple had recently gotten engaged back then, and when asked if the age gap being a taboo in many cultures bothered them, he answered:

“No, it really doesn’t bother us. Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry."

He added:

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Laura Savoie is Dennis Quaid's fourth wife. He was previously married to P.J. Soles (1978 to 1983), Meg Ryan (1991 to 2001), and Kimberly Buffington (2004 to 2018). He also has three kids - son Jack, whom he had with Meg Ryan, and twins Thomas and Zoe, whom he had with Kimberly Buffington.

On the career front, Dennis Quaid recently starred in Sovereign as Chief John Bouchart. Released on July 11, 2025, in the US, it is a crime thriller movie about the 2010 Memphis police shootings.

