Has Camila Cabello joined Jonah Hill’s upcoming film Cut Off? Everything we know so far

Camila Cabello is joining the cast of Jonah Hill's upcoming movie, Cut Off. The four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is one of the two latest names added to the film's cast members, with the other one being Abbot Elementary's Langston Kerman, according to Deadline.While Cabello is best known in the music scene, from being a member of Fifth Harmony to launching a solo career and dropping hits like Havana and Señorita, it's Cut Off is not her first acting gig. She previously starred in Kay Cannon's Cinderella and the Sundance drama Rob Peace. She also did voiceover work for Trolls Band Together and Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse.As for Cut Off, Camila Cabello and Langston Kerman join previously announced cast members Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Bette Midler, Nathan Lane, and Adriana Barraza. The movie is a comedy and will follow a pair of rich siblings, played by Hill and Wiig, whose parents, Lane and Midler, have cut them off the riches.Camilla Cabello Performs In Sydney (Image via Don Arnold/WireImage)So far, there are no details about Cabello and Kerman's characters in the upcoming movie, but per Deadline, production has started filming in California. Besides acting and directing the film, Jonah Hill is also producing the movie with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin for Strong Baby. Cut Off is set for a 2026 release.More about Camila Cabello's future projectsCamila Cabello recently wrapped up her world tour, Yours, C. She kicked off her second headlining concert tour in the UK and Europe back in June 2025 and finished it in Brazil on September 14. She also released a mini documentary about the tour back in August, and now that the tour is done, she has some projects on her roster.Besides starring in Jonah Hill's upcoming film, Cut Off, Camila Cabello also teased her fans that she will be working on her next album. In a video she shared on TikTok on September 6, 2025, she wrote in the caption that she can &quot;start working on the cc5 now' because her tour is ending soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Havana singer-songwriter is referring to her fifth solo album, the follow-up to her album, C, XOXO, which dropped in June 2024, her first project after leaving Epic Records for Interscope Records. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart at No.13 and became her first hit on the Top Streaming Albums chart after launching at No.25 of the most-streamed collections in the US at the time.That said, in another TikTok video on October 12, she shared a video of herself lounging on a sofa with ambient sound in the background. Meanwhile, in the caption, she's teasing about what her next album is going to be. Camila Cabello is contemplating releasing a 25-track mixtape of ambient jazz music or becoming a metal musician for CC5, and added:&quot;What will my next move be exactly? You'll never see it coming.&quot;Besides the possible fifth album she's teasing about, Camila Cabello also recently filmed a new music video. According to Daily Mail UK, the Havana singer was spotted with Ed Sheeran in New York filming a music video on September 30.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Camila Cabello and other favorite artists as the year progresses.