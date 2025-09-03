What happened between Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony? Feud explored as singer reacts to the group’s reunion 

Fifth Harmony, one of the most influential girl bands of the 2010s, came back into the limelight with four of its members reuniting at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, Texas, on August 31, 2025.Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui performed two of the most successful songs of the group, i.e. Worth It and Work From Home, which became the first collective performance on the stage in seven years.In December 2016, Fifth Harmony declared the departure of Camila Cabello in a note on Twitter, stating that she desired to pursue a solo career, citing creative differences, and needed to focus on her own songwriting.In response, on December 20, 2016, Camila Cabello commented shortly, saying that she was:“shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing.”camila @Camila_CabelloLINKhttps://t.co/e35U3tcTQ8Cabello emphasized that she and the group had a “long, much-needed conversation about the future” during their tour- contrary to their assertion that she only communicated with her representatives.Though she didn’t attend, the singer reacted to Fifth Harmony’s reunion by commenting four red heart emojis on Instagram. This sparked fresh talk about her exit, past tensions, and the group’s current status.Fifth Harmony reunion sparks speculation of a comebackThe reunion, including a new logo, merchandise drops, and the band officially releasing on the WeVerse platform, instantly created the following speculation of a possible comeback. The nostalgic moment was celebrated by fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comment she left on an Instagram post by the group showed that she was not bitter, but her relationship with Fifth Harmony has been a complex one. Cabello left the band in 2016 due to creative differences and wanting to pursue solo songwriting.The band, at the time, issued a statement that indicated that they had heard about her exit via her representatives and not Cabello directly. They also asserted that group counseling and mediation attempts were denied.This led to public tension, amplified by moments such as the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, during which the group opened their show by seeing a fifth silhouette figure fall dramatically to the stage, a gesture that was largely seen as a direct commentary on Cabello.Seemingly, the feud cooled down over the years. In a separate interview with Nylon on Dec. 2, 2024, she reflected on reuniting with Normani, saying:“It doesn’t feel like we’re strangers. We’re getting back to the times when we [were] really close”.Sightings in public, including those of Cabello and Normani meeting once again at the 2024 Fashion Week in Paris, further added to the sense of reconciliation.Fifth Harmony’s rise to fameFifth Harmony was created in 2012 in the second season of The X Factor USA when Camila Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui auditioned as individual artists. They were introduced to each other as a band by Simon Cowell and the producers of the show, who ended up ranking third in the competition.The group Promotes Their Single and New Album - Source: GettySyco Music and Epic Records signed the band, and it gained popularity soon. Their energetic shows and fan base made them win many awards, including four MTV Video Music Awards and 10 Teen Choice Awards.As of December 2016, the group continues to be a four-member group following the exit of Camila Cabello and released the self-titled Fifth Harmony album in 2017. They declared an indefinite hiatus in March 2018 to give members time to do their own projects, marking the end of an era.Stay tuned for updates.