“This not the serve he thinks this is” — Netizens react as a fan invited on stage yells “F**k stan twitter” at Camila Cabello’s concert

Camila Cabello is currently on her second headlining concert tour called the 'Yours, C Tour' in support of her fourth studio album, C,XOXO. Amid multiple snippets of her ongoing tour making rounds on the internet, one of the videos that recently went viral on X was posted by @PopCrave on July 2, 2025.

The video is from Camila's July 1, 2025, show in Amsterdam, wherein a fan joined the singer on stage and yelled:

“F**k stan twitter, y’all can choke. Camila is the next pop princess, and if you don’t like that, there’s a beautiful exit right over there.”

The fan's antics resulted in the crowd giving them a cheer, and Camila Cabello seemingly laughing at the statement.

For the unversed, Stan Twitter are fandom groups dedicated to various artists, with the term 'stan' originating from Eminem's 2000 track Stan. The song talks about a fan named 'Stan' who writes multiple letters to Eminem, and his fixation eventually gets out of control, resulting in him becoming violent.

Much like the track, stan twitter comprises passionate fans who hold their favorite celebrities/artists in high regards and defend them against critics or other artists. Meanwhile, netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Camila Cabello's unique fan interaction, wherein one user called out the fan tweeting:

"This not the serve he thinks this is 😭"

Expand Tweet

"Sir her “next pop princess” moment would’ve been in 2017 when Havana dropped & it still didn’t happen for her lmao," an X user commented.

Additionally, some internet users poked fun at the stan twitter collective and supported the fan's opinion.

"Aw honey, looks like Stan Twitter got a reality check! 🤭 Camila's face must've been priceless! 😂," another internet user mentioned.

"Stan Twitter somewhere typing furiously with shaking hands," another internet user stated.

Shortly after the fan's "f**k stan twitter" statement, Camila pointed toward the audience and said:

"‘By the way, I don’t need to be the next anything. This right here is enough for me, okay?"

The singer's response also garnered reactions from netizens, wherein one of them tweeted:

"and camila cabello gave the best response she could ever give."

"And the way he’s right because C,XOXO was an amazing album and all people on here talk about is its chart placements and streams…," one person said.

"It’s my most interesting so far" - Camila Cabello celebrates C,XOXO's first anniversary

After her 2022 studio album Familia, Camila Cabello dropped C,XOXO on June 28, 2024. Recently, the singer celebrated the album's first anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram dated June 28, 2025, stating that people who know her are aware of how the album represents the values she holds important.

Citing a few, the former Fifth Harmony member stated:

"taking risks, being curious, being brave, challenging myself, being excited by the unknown, staying true to me even when people might not understand it…i think being an artist is like protecting the 6 year old version of yourself in that way."

Camila added that the '6-year-old version' she's referring to does things because they're interesting and fun, and that it gets lost in the purity of pursuing activities, forgetting everything else. She mentioned that she works hard to keep the childlike version of herself alive.

"It’s not always easy (incredible understatement lol) but i always feel good about myself after, and a year after, i really stand behind this album and feel like it’s my most interesting so far . take this as a sign to do that thing that feels true to you, see how you change in the process. i can’t wait to see what will happen next :)" Camila Cabello mentioned.

Camila's Yours, C tour kicked off on June 28, 2025, in Le Barcarès, France, and is scheduled to end on September 14, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil. The tour will cover stops in Australia, Asia, South America, and Europe.

