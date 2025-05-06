How old is Henry Junior Chalhoub? Details explored as Camila Cabello holds hands with billionaire boyfriend 

Camila Cabello is once again in the spotlight for her romantic life with billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub. The Front-row seats at Paris Fashion Week, along with the Roman sidewalk walks, have raised public interest about Chalhoub's background and his relationship with Camila.

Ad

Fans are following the unfolding romance between the pop star and her businessman boyfriend. Born in 1986, Henry Junior Chalhoub is a 39-year-old businessman from the prominent Chalhoub family. The family founded the Chalhoub Group, a leading luxury goods retailer and distributor in the Middle East.

The Dubai-based company was founded in 1955. It maintains its position as the leading distributor of international luxury brands, which currently include Versace as well as Jimmy Choo, and Christian Dior.

Ad

Trending

Under the family leadership, the Chalhoub Group operates with approximately 13,000 workers who manage brand portfolios surpassing 950 international brands in the Middle East. Forbes Media has included the Chalhoub Group in their 2023 list of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses.

Despite the Chalhoub family's prominence, Henry Junior Chalhoub maintains a low public profile. His private lifestyle, however, has fueled curiosity about his personal life. Before his romance with Camila Cabello, the businessman was allegedly dating supermodel Joan Smalls as they were captured vacationing together in 2020 and 2021.

Ad

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub's relationship timeline

Elle's report, dated March 16, 2025, cited Daily Mail, claiming Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub started dating in August 2024 following their first public appearance during a trip to Ibiza, Spain.

A picture of Cabello kissing Chalhoub in St. Barts officially confirmed their relationship. The couple's relationship gained more attention after they attended the pre-BAFTA Nominees' Party in London.

Ad

In March 2025, the couple appeared at two major events, starting with the pre-BAFTA Nominees’ Party in London and then the Paris Fashion Week. They coordinated their looks at both events by wearing matching black outfits and were often seen holding hands.

Ad

As reported by Page Six on March 16, 2025, following their time in Paris, they went on another getaway to Rome, Italy. Their Italian vacation started after attending Chanel's runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025.

Many pictures from their trip in Rome show the couple holding hands, sharing kisses, and spending their time together over coffee. Their relaxed demeanor and affection indicated a close relationship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report by Daily Mail, on May 4, 2025, the Monaco getaway of Henry Junior Chalhoub and Camila Cabello became one of the highlights of their relationship. The couple was witnessed kissing each other at Round 7 of the Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 4, 2025.

As their relationship continues to develop, fans are keen to see how this union between a global pop star and a billionaire unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More