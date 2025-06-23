How old is Jade Whipkey? Anna Camp responds to criticism over 18-year age gap with girlfriend

American actress Anna Camp has responded to netizens who were criticizing her for dating Jade Whipkey. The news outlet, Pink News, posted a clip of the two attending the Bride Hard premiere in Los Angeles on their Instagram on June 20, 2025.

The post read,

"Anna Camp, 42, and girlfriend Jade Whipkey, 24, made red carpet debut at LA premiere."

Camp commented under the video, saying that she follows the media outlet, and Whipkey is "far more mature" than her exes, who were around her age. Jade Whipkey is a 24-year-old on-set stylist and set designer.

"Thought I'd jump on here since I follow @pinknews and just say I've dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them. We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I'm wishing everyone well. Especially this Pride month," Camp wrote.

Trending

Anna Camp responding to criticism over her girlfriend. (Image via Instagram/@pinknews)

According to E! News' May 15, 2025, report, Jade Whipkey is a member of the production staff at All Worthy People, a Brand Design and Creative Execution Agency. She has previously worked with Lena Waithe, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, and Destiny Rogers.

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey made their red carpet debut last week

Anna Camp attends the premiere of Bride Hard in Los Angeles with Jade Whipkey. - (Image via Getty)

On June 18, 2025, Jade Whipkey made her red-carpet debut with her girlfriend, Anna Camp. The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Camp's action comedy film, Bride Hard.

The film is based on a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants Adams. It is directed by Simon West and written by Shaina Steinberg, starring Rebel Wilson, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Gigi Zumbado, Stephen Dorff, and Justin Hartley.

According to The Independent's June 23, 2025, report, Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey announced their relationship in a brief TikTok interview by Mr Big USA. When the actress was asked what she expected from a man on a first date, Camp replied she doesn't expect anything because she likes women.

"Well, I don't expect anything anymore because I like women and it's great," the actress said.

For the unversed, Camp was married to fellow actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013. The actress appeared on the May 14, 2025, episode of the Podcrushed podcast and stated that while they remained friends after the divorce, it was similar to a "one-night stand" that lasted seven years.

"We met very young. It was like a one-night stand that lasted seven years. We grew a lot... I changed so much when we both moved from New York to LA together," the actress said.

The 42-year-old married her Pitch Perfect costar Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019. The two cited "irreconcilable differences" as their reason behind the separation. In September 2019, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that she felt "free" after the divorce, and was "excited and very grounded" after a long time.

"I feel kinda free for the first time in a very long time, for lots of reasons. I feel very excited and very grounded at the same time, which is great. And I haven't felt this way in like, a while," Camp said.

Anna Camp's next film, Scream 7, is set to be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More