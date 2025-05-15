"So many wonderful roles out there for men and so few for women"- When Anna Camp made her feelings clear about equality in Hollywood

Anna Camp has been in the industry long enough to have some solid opinions about Hollywood. From acclaimed shows like Mad Men and You to defining films like Pitch Perfect and One Night, Anna Camp has seemingly done it all. She also seems to have some solid opinions that are worth paying attention to.

The actress sat down with SheKnows back in 2015, where she spoke extensively about the division that still exists in Hollywood between men and women. From unequal pay to roles written with less conviction, women in Hollywood continue to suffer gravely, and the division isn't really disappearing fast enough.

Speaking about this to SheKnows, Anna Camp said:

"Equal pay in the workplace is something people are struggling with,...Even being in the industry as an actress, there are so many wonderful roles out there for men and so few for women."

She added:

"I feel like as a woman, you want your voice to be heard and if no one speaks up about something that bothers them, then no changes will happen...So I do feel like if I have something to say, then I’m going to say it."

In this same interview, the actress went on to elaborate further on another glaring problem in Hollywood, the lack of good scripts geared towards women. She discussed this in detail as well.

"The writers need to start writing more female, complex, driven stories"- Anna Camp gives her opinion on Hollywood

It has indeed been a long-standing criticism of mainstream Hollywood cinema that most movies do not feature well-written female characters, even the movies that go on to attain historical success or box office splendour, at times. Things have been changing and we have seen a surge of good female characters, but it was much lesser in 2015 than it is today.

Anna Camp delved into this problem and shared her views, saying that there should be more complex female characters written in films. She even said how she wanted to play graver roles but could not do so often because of the existing industry trends.

Anna Camp elaborated:

"The writers need to start writing more female, complex, driven stories...If a guy has been seeing the same type of role over and over — like it’s the woman playing a sex object in every movie — of course he’s not going to be able to relate. But if the woman is incredibly well written and complex and interesting, I think that anyone would be able to relate to her."

Adding a personal touch to her opinion, the actress added:

"I’m not all blond hair and a big smile… I’m dying to do something totally different and have people look at me in a different way and get a darker role,"

It is encouraging to see that some things are changing, but it will perhaps take a lot longer to create the ideal scenario in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Anna Camp has continued her extensive work in Hollywood, with many brilliant roles since this interview. She most recently appeared in You's final season. She is also set to appear in Bride Hard and Scream 7, both of which are in post-production.

