When did Anna Camp divorce her former husband, Skylar Astin? You star goes viral for sharing Jade Whipkey's Instagram story

You star Anna Camp made headlines after she reshared a photo from a dinner she had with on-set stylist Jade Whipkey. On Monday, May 12, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself at what appears to be a dinner. She tagged Whipkey on the post, who was the first one to share Camp's picture on her Instagram Stories. Over the photo, she wrote:
"Her smile is a poem / Her eyes are roses / Her laugh is music for dancing."
Anna Camp was previously married to Skylar Astin, but they divorced in 2019 after over two years of marriage. They had been dating since 2013, after the end of Camp's marriage with Michael Mosely, who was her husband from 2010 to 2013.
As for Camp and Whipkey, the actress' May 12 repost of Whipkey's picture of her wasn't the first time they courted media frenzy. On February 23, Camp commented on the on-set stylist's Instagram post of a series of pictures, with the caption, "Paella anyone?" In the comments, Camp wrote, "Yes, please," which Whipkey liked and replied to, saying, "I'll grab my apron."
Anna Camp also commented on Jade Whipkey's March 6 photo dump, and on May 3, a picture of Whipkey drinking white wine was shared in the actress' Instagram Stories, as seen in a screen grab photo shared by a fan on X. In the post, Camp wrote, "DATE NIGHT."
"I feel kinda free": Anna Camp previously opened up about life after her second divorce
After her divorce from Skylar Astin in 2019, Anna Camp opened up about what life has been like for her after the split from her Pitch Perfect co-star. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2019, the actress said:
"I feel kinda free for the first time in a very long time, for lots of reasons. I feel very excited and very grounded at the same time, which is great. And I haven't felt this way in like, a while."
She also called her life after marriage with Astin "scary and liberating" during an interview at the Television Critics Association in 2019, per People. While she admitted that it was a "vulnerable place to be," the You actress also said that she felt more like herself than she ever had and that it was also empowering for her part.
During the divorce, which they filed shortly after announcing that they were separating, according to People, Camp and Astin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. However, despite the heartbreak over the end of her marriage, Anna Camp told the outlet that it happened for a reason. She added:
"I've always learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise above it and even be better for it."
After her divorce from Astin, the Pitch Perfect star reportedly dated drummer and documentary producer Michael Johnson from 2020 to 2024, according to Extra TV. Johnson called her "the most beautiful life adventure partner" in a tribute Instagram post for her birthday in September 2024.
Anna Camp alluded to her dating a woman in a February 12 TikTok video of her and Whipkey, shared by Mr. Big USA.