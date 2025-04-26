What role does Heidi Gardner play in You season 5? Character explored

The fifth and final season of Netflix's serial killer drama, You, brought a series of new cast members, and Heidi Gardner is one of them. She plays the character of a journalist-slash-influencer, Kim Kramer, in You season 5, who had a one-on-one interview session with the show's serial killer, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley.

Ad

You season 5, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, April 24, 2025, was one of Gardner's numerous guest appearances on TV shows. However, she's best known for starring in Saturday Night Live for 155 episodes and counting, per her IMDb page. She joined SNL in 2017 and was also in the 2025 SNL50: The Anniversary Special, where she played Kelsey's Bridesmaid.

Read on to find out more about Heidi Gardner's role in You season 5 and her other TV shows and movies.

Ad

Trending

Kim Kramer: All about Heidi Gardner's character in You season 5

Ad

Heidi Gardner joined the cast of You season 5 as a guest star. She appeared in one episode of the season, playing the journalist and influencer Kim Kramer, who is described as someone with a significant influence on what is perceived by the public. Netflix Tudum's feature of the cast described Kim Kramer as follows:

"If you're having an image problem, Kim is the person you want on your side. She's a 'journalist' and influencer who holds immense sway over public opinion."

Ad

Her reputation as an influencer was what prompted Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg to seek her out in You season 5 episode 7. After Maddie killed her twin sister, Reagan (both played by Anna Camp), Joe forced Maddie to help him clean up his image by threatening her with footage of the murder.

Maddie suggested he appear on the Kim Kramer Show. While Joe was unsure about it, given that Kim has the reputation as the journo-influencer who takes down toxic men, Maddie said that it was a perfect idea, as long as he follows the playbook. He needs to play the victim by apologizing for unspecified mistakes and opening up about childhood traumas.

Ad

Kim's interview with Joe Goldberg was at Mooney's, where he showed her the cage, explaining that he uses it to protect rare books.

Where else can fans watch Heidi Gardner on TV and in films?

Ad

Heidi Gardner is an actress and comedian who has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2017, but she has also appeared in various shows as a recurring or guest character. Before she landed the Kim Kramer role in You season 5, Gardner guest-starred in the shows Dropout, Nobodies, Veep, and Girls5eva. She also starred as Grace in Shrinking.

In movies, Gardner can be seen in Life of the Party, Otherhood, Making Babies, Excessive, and Trust Fall. Acting behind the camera is also her forte, and she has several voice acting credits, including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the TV shows Bratz, Good Times, and SuperMansion. She also worked behind the camera for Bratz and SuperMansion as a writer.

Ad

Catch Heidi Gardner's guest appearance as Kim Kramer in You season 5, which is now streaming on Netflix. All ten episodes of season 5, as well as the complete installments of the first four seasons, are available for watching on the streamer with a subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More