Which Pitch Perfect star is playing twins in You Season 5?

Anna Camp, who joined the Pitch Perfect cast as Aubrey, one of the Barden Bellas members, joined the cast of Netflix's You season 5. The series returned on Thursday, April 24, 2025, with ten episodes, all released on the same day. The fifth season also marks the end of the series, which premiered back in 2018 on Lifetime in the US.

Camp is one of the hosts of characters joining the Penn Badgley-led serial killer series, alongside Broadway star Tom Francis, Badgley's Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Hurd, and Madeline Brewer, who is the latest muse of Badgley's character. Anna Camp joins the You season 5 cast as a series regular, playing a dual role as the Lockwood twins, sisters-in-law to Badgley's Joe Goldberg.

Read on to find out more about Anna Camp's characters in You season 5, as well as the key events in the series finale.

All about Anna Camp's dual character in You season 5

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp plays the Lockwood twins in You season 5: Maddie Lockwood and Reagan Lockwood-Jacobs. They are half-sisters to Kate Lockwood, played by Charlotte Richie, who is the Lockwood Corporation CEO and wife of Penn Badgley's serial killer character, Joe Goldberg.

Camp's characters might be twins, but they are each other's opposites and sometimes each other's adversaries. Her Maddie Lockwood character appears to be the unserious twin. She's a socialite who does PR and has been divorced thrice. As Camp described Maddie in a Netflix Tudum feature, published on April 25, 2025:

"She hasn't really found the love of her life. Maddie hasn't really found her place in the world either, because she was always put down so much by Reagan."

Meanwhile, Anna Camp's other character, Reagan Lockwood-Jacobs, is a force in the professional world. She's the cunning CFO of Lockwood Corporation and isn't happy about it because she wants and thinks that she deserves the CEO title her half-sister Kate Lockwood has. In the same Netflix Tudum feature, Camp described the character:

"Reagan is not a fan of Kate being in the leadership position at Lockwood Corp. She thinks that it should have been hers all along. At the end of the day, Reagan has decided that she's going to literally do whatever it takes to get it."

What happened to Anna Camp's Lockwood twins characters in You season 5?

Anna Camp's Lockwood twins became a major hatch in Joe Goldberg's plans in You season 5. He found Reagan to be a threat, especially with the rising tension between Reagan and Kate. Joe and Kate's son, Henry, was caught in the middle of Reagan's threat and blackmail.

In the end, nothing from Kate's efforts worked in reigning in her half-sister, forcing Joe to erase Reagan from the equation altogether. What Joe didn't know, however, was that the other twin, Maddie, was having an affair with Reagan's husband. So, during the night that he kidnapped Reagan and locked her in the cage, he snatched the wrong twin.

Killing the twins would have been suspicious, so instead of killing Maddie and then going after Reagan next, Joe kidnapped Reagan and locked her with her sister. He then convinced Maddie to kill Reagan and get her revenge on her abusive, cruel twin, which she ultimately did. She also burned down Mooney's bookstore in a fit of rage.

Catch all episodes of You season 5 only on Netflix. Seasons 1 through 4 are also available to watch on the platform with a subscription.

