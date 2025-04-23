How old was Sophie Nyweide at the time of her death? Former child actor was reportedly pregnant

Sophie Nyweide, the child actor from Noah (2014) and Margot at the Wedding (2007), passed away at age 24 on April 14, 2025. Police authorities discovered her deceased body in the wooded area close to the Roaring Branch River that flows through Bennington, Vermont.

According to a death certificate obtained by People, Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her death, though the stage of her pregnancy has not been officially confirmed. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death, but police are treating the case as a possible unintentional overdose. The incident is under investigation, with autopsy and toxicology results pending.

Law enforcement officers discovered Nyweide unresponsive inside a wooded area near a lean-to perimeter by the riverbank at 4:10 am. A person who was with Nyweide made a 911 emergency call.

Paramedics arrived to perform resuscitation procedures, yet declared her dead when they reached the scene at 4:53 am. Her location of discovery stands 25 miles away from her Manchester Center, Vermont residence.

Police have stated that the death is being treated as "untimely," and while foul play has not been confirmed, the possibility has not been ruled out. The Vermont Department of Health has not yet issued further details. The police mentioned that Nyweide was believed to be using drugs, and the investigation is looking into whether her death was the result of an overdose, as reported by People.

Sophie Nyweide's family reflects on her struggles following her untimely death

Sophie Nyweide's death certificate confirmed she was pregnant at the time of her passing, though it did not indicate how far along she was. A source with knowledge of the case told People that she seemed to be in the early stages of pregnancy. Officials have not released any further medical information.

Her mother, Shelley Gibson, a former actress, said in a statement to TMZ that she believed Sophie Nyweide was using drugs and noted that her daughter was a small, vulnerable person.

"My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman," Gibson said. "She was with other people when she died. I didn't know them."

As stated by Us Weekly, in an emotional obituary, Sophie Nyweide's family described her as "a kind and trusting girl" who used writing and art to express the pain and trauma she had experienced.

"Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas," it stated. "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her... are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her."

The obituary mentioned that Sophie Nyweide "self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside," adding that she often resisted treatment.

"She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

Sophie Nyweide acted in nearly a dozen films and TV shows between 2006 and 2015. She starred opposite major names including Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, and Russell Crowe. Notable credits include her roles in Mammoth (2009), An Invisible Sign (2010), and Noah (2014).

Despite the challenges she faced later in life, her family said she was happiest on set.

"She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor," the obituary said. "Without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about."

As stated by Us Weekly, the family has not yet finalized memorial arrangements. Instead of flowers or gifts, they have asked the public to consider donating to RAINN, the national anti-s*xual violence organization, in Sophie's name.

