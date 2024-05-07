How to watch Abigail at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more 

After being released on April 7, 2024, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Abigail will soon be made available on multiple platforms.

The movie which used a screenplay written by the likes of Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, is billed as a horror-comedy that revolves around the character of Abigail, a seemingly harmless daughter of a powerful underworld criminal, who is kidnapped. The kidnappers demand $50 million from her father, who seems to be unworried because he is well aware that his daughter is a vampire.

Hence, rather than Abigail being in trouble, it is the kidnappers who find themselves in peril. The film, despite favorable reviews from viewers and critics alike, managed to garner only $34.7 million at the box office, over a budget of $28 million. It has a rating of 7.1 on IMDB. The creators will now be hoping that the response picks up, as Abigail is set to be digitally released on multiple platforms on May 7, 2024.

Abigail set to be released on digital platforms after concerning box office display

Although Abigail failed to attract audiences to the theaters, it perfectly blends horror with comedy. This in itself might be set to change with the digital release, as viewers nowadays generally prefer to watch content from the comfort of their homes.

Universal recently announced that on May 7, Abigail will hit multiple platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play. The movie will be available to both buy and rent on these platforms. However, the studio has not yet announced when Abigail might be available for streaming.

The movie can be expected to arrive first at Peacock, after which it will be made available on other platforms as well.

Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin have become somewhat horror connoisseurs in recent years. Abigail is the third successive horror flick that they have directed together, after the likes of Ready or Not and Scream 6, which were released in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Their latest offering has also been able to register an impressive 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which means things might be on the up for the Universal Pictures offering.

Abigail seems to have suffered from a lack of interest that audiences have shown towards horror flicks. Viewers over the past year have been reported to be less willing to watch horror movies in theaters, which has led to a range of hyped offerings failing at the box office.

This includes The Exorcist: Believer, Immaculate, and The First Omen, movies that have grossly underperformed in recent months. Hence, while Abigail cannot be termed a hit as of now, the positive reviews suggest that things might change after the digital release.

As noted, the movie will be available to rent and buy online from May 7. Fans might want to mark the date.

