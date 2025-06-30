How to watch blur: Live At Wembley Stadium at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

British rock band Blur's concert film, blur: Live At Wembley Stadium, is set to reach its fans through a streaming platform release on July 4, 2025. The film will bring the band's prominent concert to streaming platforms and will let viewers experience Blur's 2023 Wembley shows again.

The quartet Blur has been a part of the music scene since 1988 and includes Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn, Dave Rowntree, and Alex James. The band is known for its musical experimentations and chart-topping albums.

Initially released in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2024, blur: Live At Wembley Stadium will be released on the streaming platform Veeps on July 4, 2025.

When will blur: Live At Wembley Stadium be released online?

A still from blur: Live At Wembley Stadium (Image via YouTube/@blur)

Concert film blur: Live At Wembley Stadium is an ode to Blur's significant musical journey, bringing one of their career-best concerts to the fans worldwide. The concert film will be available to watch via Veeps from July 4, 2025.

Blur's shows at the Wembley Stadium on July 8-9, 2023, have been incorporated into the two-hour-long film. During the concert, Blur performed many of their popular songs, including Coffee + TV, Beetlebum, St. Charles Square, and Song 2, among others.

The film had already been screened in the United Kingdom and Ireland last year, and the upcoming release will let other fans experience the content.

Where to watch blur: Live At Wembley Stadium at home?

To stream the concert film from the comfort of home, viewers can watch it on Veeps. The film will release on the platform on July 4, 2025, at 3 pm EDT. Release times in other time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release date Release Time Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) July 4, 2025 3 pm EDT Pacific Time (PT) July 4, 2025 12 pm PT Indian Standard Time (IST) July 5, 2025 12:30 pm IST Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 5, 2025 5 am AEST

To watch the concert film on Veeps, viewers can get an online viewing ticket priced at $12.99. The platform also offers a range of bundling purchase options.

Viewers can get access to Blur's concert film and documentary, blur: To The End, at $19.99. To purchase online viewing tickets to both movies, along with Live at Wembley 3LP on Teal Vinyl, the viewers can take it all as a bundle priced at $69.99.

The two films are also available for online ticket purchase with a bundle option that includes the Live at Wembley 2 LP vinyl, which is priced at $54.99. A two-film bundle with the 10th Anniversary New Artwork Edition of The Magic Whip in 2 LP gold vinyl is also available at $54.99.

The single ticket and all the bundle options can be explored on Veeps' official website.

What is blur: Live At Wembley Stadium all about?

A still from blur: Live At Wembley Stadium (Image via YouTube/@blur)

The feature-length concert film, blur: Live At Wembley Stadium, brings another opportunity for the fans of the Britpop sensations to experience one of Blur's biggest concerts to date. The concert, which took place in 2023, received critical appraise and received 5-star ratings, indicating the significance of the shows.

The official description of the concert film reads:

"blur: Live At Wembley Stadium, the new cinematic two-hour concert film immortalising the band’s historic 2023 show which saw Blur perform their iconic and much-loved songs for 150,000 fans across a transcendent, once-in-a-generation performance weekend that delivered a sweep of ecstatic 5 star reviews."

The concert film includes elaborate performances of their songs from their iconic albums, including the latest 2023 release, The Ballad of Darren. Songs by Blur that are included in the film are:

St. Charles Square

There's No Other Way

Popscene

Tracy Jacks

Beetlebum

Trim Trabb

Villa Rosie

Stereotypes

Out Of Time

Coffee + TV

Under The Westway

End Of A Century

Country House

Parklife (feat. Phil Daniels)

To The End

Oily Water

Song 2

This Is A Low

Lot 105

Girls & Boys

For Tomorrow

Tender (feat. London Community Gospel Choir)

The Narcissist

The Universal

International fans who could not be a part of the band's Wembley Stadium concerts in 2023 would be able to experience it at home with the film. It is directed by Toby L, who brings two days of concert shows together for a memorable musical experience.

In addition to the concert film, Blur also released a documentary in 2024 titled blur: To the End. The documentary captured the band's journey as their reunion after 8 years in 2020 brought their album The Ballad of Darren to life. The Grammy-nominated band also performed at Coachella last year.

