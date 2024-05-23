How to watch The First Omen at home? Streaming release date, platform, and more 

The First Omen, via its release on April 5, 2024, became the 5th movie of The Omen series after the original was released way back in 1976. However, the Arkasha Stevenson offering has become one of the many horror releases of recent times that have suffered from the apparent lack of audience that the genre has faced.

The movie, despite boasting of a decent budget for a horror offering at $30 million, was able to garner only around $53.6 million at the box office, which makes for less-than-impressive numbers for a sequel whose predecessor enjoyed a lot of success, and came to be recognized as a horror classic.

Now, The First Omen’s creators will be hoping that the movie is able to prove its mettle on streaming platforms, as it is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 30, and will be available in July as well in the US, starting from May 30. The film stars a range of horror veterans such as Nell Tiger Free and Tawfeek Barhom and also boasts of talented faces such as Sonia Braga, Ralphi Ineson, and Bill Nighy.

The First Omen streaming release: Everything you need to know

The film itself delves into the origin of the horror that unfolded in The Omen. In it, Robert and Katherin Thorn end up losing their child, which leads to Robert accepting a priest’s advice, who tells him to adopt another child, who is not their own. He does not tell his wife, and the couple later finds out that the child in question is actually the second coming of The Antichrist.

This leads to Gregory Peck’s character attempting to kill their adopted son. However, the movie ends before he can do so, as he is instead shot by police officers who think he wants to murder an innocent kid. While The Omen left plenty of scope for a sequel, The First Omen is actually a prequel which delves into the origins of The Antichrist.

The movie looks into how an occult group brings about the second coming of the Antichrist, and uses an innocent young woman, played by Tiger Free. While The First Omen did not receive a good response at the box office, it has a very healthy 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.8 rating on IMDB, which is impressive for a horror offering.

This means that when the movie does release on Disney+ and Hulu, on May 30, it might as well receive the kind of response that it deserves. At the same time, a digital release of The First Omen has also been announced, and is set for May 28, Tuesday.

Afterwards, UK-based viewers will be able to watch it on Disney+ on May 30, while it will be available on Hulu in the US, starting from the same date.

Regardless, The First Omen boasts also a talented team of creators. The screenplay has been penned down by Stevenson herself alongside the likes of Tim Smith and Keith Thomas, while the story in itself was developed by Ben Jacoby.

That, alongside the kind of reviews it has received despite a less-than-handsome response at the box office means that The First Omen looks to be a sleeper-hit, set to take streaming platforms by storm.