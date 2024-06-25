“I can kinda see who she is already” — Robert Pattinson reveals his three-month-old daughter is already developing a personality

Actor Robert Pattinson, well-known for his roles in movies like Twilight and Batman, recently shared a happy part of his life as a father. Pattinson, 38, attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on June 21, where he opened up about the pleasures of parenthood and expressed love for his three-month-old daughter.

While speaking to an interviewer, Pattinson admitted to seeing his daughter develop her character.

"She's so cute," he gushed, clearly enamored with his little one. "I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.,'" he stated.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The actor further noted that parenthood brings a mix of emotions.

"Having a baby makes you feel very old and very young at the same time," he joked.

Robert Pattinson shares his daughter with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse. The couple had reportedly been dating for more than five years before their engagement.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s journey together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcomed their baby girl earlier this year. On March 26, the couple was photographed pushing a pink stroller in Los Angeles, sparking widespread speculation. Pattinson later confirmed the speculation by sharing the first photo of their newborn at Coachella, revealing they had a baby girl.

Waterhouse, in turn, confirmed the arrival of their daughter in another Instagram post made on April 4, saying, “Welcome to the world angel,” as she cuddled her child.

Waterhouse, widely known for her performances in The Divergent Series and Assassination Nation, stated her pregnancy publicly during her show at the Corona Capital Festival in November 2023. She revealed her baby bump under a figure-hugging pink sequin minidress, playfully telling the audience she hoped her sparkly attire would divert attention from her pregnancy.

She made another public appearance while pregnant at the Emmy Awards on January 15. She wore a stunning red Valentino dress with open cutout sides and a ball gown skirt, explaining how it needed adjustments to accommodate her growing bump.

In an interview with The Sunday Times last year, Waterhouse expressed her happiness in her long-term relationship with Robert Pattinson.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse first started dating in 2018. Their first public appearance as a couple was in July 2018 during a cozy London outing. Since then, they have attended various events together, such as a Dior fashion show in 2020.

In 2020, they moved in together, purchasing a house in London. Despite their low profile, Waterhouse occasionally shared insights about their relationship in interviews, expressing her happiness and the stability Robert Pattinson brought to her life.

In 2021, rumors about their deepening commitment started when they were seen wearing rings, although neither confirmed an engagement. However, on December 21, 2023, People reported that they are engaged.