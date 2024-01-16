Fans appreciate Suki Waterhouse’s look for the Emmys Awards 2024: “Suki is glowing”

On January 16th, Suki Waterhouse strutted the red carpet for the attendance of the Emmys Awards 2024. She attended the occasion dressed in a sophisticated red ensemble. The diva, who is 32 years old and expecting her first child soon, elegantly displayed her growing baby bulge at the awards ceremony.

Fans and other social media users were stunned by the stunning outfit that Suki Waterhouse wore for the evening. One of them commented,

"Suki is glowing."

Suki's admirers made many other remarks.

Netizens swoon over Suki Waterhouse's appearance for the Emmys Awards 2024

Los Angeles has been completely taken over by the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards, which was organized with extravagance. As the red carpet was laid out, prominent individuals attended the opening, bringing their A-game.

Lately, crimson shades have been enjoying an upward trend in the world of haute couture. Renowned talent Suki Waterhouse, who, together with her blossoming baby tummy, reinterpreted maternity style in a way that hadn't been witnessed in the past. She was among the numerous people who contributed to the event's glitz and glamour.

She used an intriguing monochrome color scheme to get the audience in the mood for a little more. While there have been several variations of baby bump fashion, cutouts remained absent from our list of styles to consider.

While attending the Emmys Awards 2024, the actress, awaiting her first child with her partner Robert Pattinson, looked stunning in her attire. She chose to wear a blazing red dress to take her maternity style to the next level. The Valentino gown featured an open-back design and stood out as the most captivating piece. Suki did an excellent job of incorporating cutouts into her maternity outfit.

She wore a flared gown featuring a cutout design on the sides and a sharp drop-in waist silhouette, all of which contributed to the overall appearance by adding more edge. The most striking aspect of her ensemble was the bow design that was present on the front.

While she was accessorizing her outfit with elegant diamonds, she wore bracelets and extravagant rings. Her makeup featured a nude color palette and a coral lip shade, which wrapped up her look. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn styled her.

Suki Waterhouse’s complete look for the awards night turned heads and garnered tons of praise from fans and social media users alike.

Many said that she looked beautiful, and some even referred to her as gorgeous. The phrase "the most beautiful woman" was also used to describe her. Suki was even described as looking like a red rose when she was wearing her red gown. On the red carpet, her style was deemed the "winner of the night" by another fan.

There were a number of people who praised Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy dress and how graceful she appeared. A few other netizens alluded to her as a “queen” and complimented her visuals.

Besides Suki Waterhouse, many other celebrities graced the Emmys Awards 2024 red carpet in their stunning red outfits. Prominent celebrities, including Sarah Snook, Meghann Fahy, and Katherine Heigl, also pulled off gorgeous looks in red for the night.