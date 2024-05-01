"I was genuinely confused" — Anne Hathaway on getting a 'Devil Wears Prada' trivia wrong

As Anne Hathaway made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 29, 2024, she revealed how she recently played a Devil Wears Prada trivia game, and got many of the trivia questions wrong. Hathaway revealed the same when the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon asked:

“You know your stuff, you know movies”

In response, Anne Hathaway said:

“I was just having one of those like, runs where I couldn't miss it. I just knew — and I was like surprising myself. I mean, apparently, I do. And then I got to this one question and they were like, ‘Oh, okay, so junior executive assessment Devil Wears Prada?’ I was like ‘Emily Blunt.’ And they were like ‘No…’”

She continued and stated how she was “genuinely confused”:

“It wasn't her, it was me… I was genuinely confused because I was like, ‘But it’s her.’”

Claiming how she’s “not huge on looking back on past roles,” Anne Hathaway also narrated that she was just 17 years old when she was cast in The Princess Diaries, and stated that people still quote things from the movie to date. She said:

“People quote it to me all the time and I don't know what they're talking about — I don't.”

Anne Hathaway’s popular movie, The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006. The book is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. Apart from Hathaway, the movie also stars Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Adrian Grenier and Simon Baker.

The Devil Wears Prada is among the most-watched movies of Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is known for hits like Princess Diaries, Get Real, Ella Enchanted and The Devil Wears Prada. Having won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and even a Golden Globe Award, the actress received a lot of praise for her role in The Devil Wear Prada.

As per Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada is among Anne Hathaway’s most-watched movies, as it grossed over $325 million globally.

Directed by David Frankel, and produced by Wendy Finerman, the movie is about Andrea, who graduates and joins Runway Magazine, as the junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. The movie shows her unfamiliarity with fashion, her struggles, and how she eventually excels in her new role.

Hathaway is now gearing up for her new release, The Idea of You, arriving on May 2, 2024. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video and has Nicholas Galitzine as the male lead. In the movie, Anne plays the role of a single mother, who falls in love with the lead singer of the boy band.