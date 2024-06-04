“I’m the best party-thrower”— Jessica Alba reveals hilarious conversation with her daughter, Honor, about hosting a 16th birthday party

Jessica Alba shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 3 that her daughter Honor, who turns 16 on June 7, turned down her offer to host a party for her. The 43-year-old actress said that the teenager found the idea "embarrassing."

Trending

Alba recalled telling her—

“I’m the best party-thrower in the world!”

Jessica was still told not to get involved in the planning, even though she was prepared to welcome the teenager's party idea in an open-minded fashion.

Jessica Alba talked about her recent conversation with her daughter, Honor, regarding hosting her birthday party

Jessica Alba opened up about her daughter's 16th birthday (Image via Getty)

Jessica Alba appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 3, discussing her preference for work wear and sheer garments. She also talked about her new action-packed Netflix movie, Trigger Warning, and highlighted its theme of empowering women.

During the same interview, while talking about the action film, Jessica Alba expanded on the theme of empowering women via the movie. She then went on to talk about a recent discussion with Honor regarding her 16th birthday celebration.

Honor "couldn't think of anything worse," according to Jessica, when she proposed the birthday party idea. The actress also remembered telling her daughter that her 16th birthday was Alba’s chance to show off her partying skills.

Honor, on the other hand, wasn't too fond of the concept. Jessica remembered her daughter remarking—

"We're just going to play games and have dinner with her friends."

The Dark Angel star then acknowledged that Honor was even less interested in that proposal and replied-

“Are you kidding me? Do you want me to, like, ever see my friends ever again?”

In addition to celebrating her daughter's birthday, Jessica talked about her choice to resign as CCO of The Honest Company, which is an eco-friendly beauty and baby company that she co-founded in 2012. By entrusting the company to its new CEO, Carla Vernón, she acknowledged that even though it was hard, she is ready for the change.

She left her position as the firm's chief creative officer in April 2023 to focus on her new role as the director of Lady Spitfire, a production company that debuted in February 2024.

Jessica Alba also talked about other things with Fallon

Fallon further informed Jessica Alba of The Honest Company's success, praising it for producing baby products, cosmetics, and cleaning products that are safe and environmentally friendly.

Jessica Alba talked about her company as well (Image via Getty)

Considering her exit from the organization, Alba emphasized the emotional impact of this change by comparing it to sending her "fourth baby off to college.” About the same, she said-

“I feel like it’s my fourth baby and I sent my baby off to college.… It was hard, but I’m ready for my next chapter.”

Furthermore, Alba also talked about Trigger Warning, her upcoming Netflix project, which is set to release on June 21, 2024. In the film, a commando from the special forces returns to her hometown following the unexpected death of her father, only to encounter a violent gang as she begins to inquire.