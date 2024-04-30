"I’m not getting on an app. I’m old-fashioned" — Vivica A Fox shares her dating preferences as she is "taking applications" to find "a partner"

In a candid interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna on April 25, 2024, Vivica A Fox spoke openly about her dating life and her approach to finding a partner. The renowned actress-turned-director made it clear that she’s eschewing modern dating trends, stating:

"I'm not getting on an app. I'm old-fashioned. I need to meet you, and sparks happen because I just believe people make up stories, saying who and what they are."

She emphasized her desire to take a different approach than online dating and digital matchmaking.

Vivica A Fox shares her views on dating and aging

During the same interview, Vivica A Fox elaborated on her outlook toward dating, emphasizing her desire to find a genuine connection. She described the ideal partner she’s looking for stating that she wants someone who's going to be "fun," "intimidated" by who she is, likes to travel, and let her go shopping.

Her stance on meeting people in person instead of through apps reflects her old-fashioned sensibilities. She also highlighted her openness to different nationalities, stating:

"I'm taking applications, so if you got a friend, I'm good. And I don't discriminate. I'm not against different nationalities, so you can know that too. You gotta leave your options open."

Fox also shared insights into her feelings about turning 60 in July, noting her excitement about reaching this milestone and her comfort with her current life.

"Well, I'm not going to lie, my knees someday are like, 'Let's go get a little help there.' Some shorts, or something. But I'm so comfortable in the skin I'm in,"

she said, having a positive attitude towards aging, emphasizing that despite physical changes, she's embracing her current stage in life. Reflecting on her busy schedule, Fox added:

"I never expected this chapter of my life to be so booked, busy, and blessed — literally in that order. I'm finally getting quality, I'm getting projects that I love doing."

She mentioned that her busy schedule and fulfilling projects emphasize the thriving state of her career, signaling that she is content and excited about the opportunities ahead and this chapter, characterized by both professional and personal fulfillment, showcases her continued success.

Her past relationship with 50 cent

Vivica A Fox and rapper 50 Cent began dating in 2003, and the relationship became public knowledge in the same year, as both were at significant peaks in their respective entertainment careers. Fox with her thriving acting career, and the hip-hop artist following the release of his chart-topping debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin.

Their relationship faced ups and downs, and it publicly ended in 2005. Fox later addressed the split on Tyra Banks' show, revealing that 50 Cent had accused her of having ulterior motives.

The public feud between Vivica A Fox and 50 Cent has seen a series of reconciliations and renewed tensions over the years. In 2009, Fox appeared in the hip-hop legend's music video for the song Do You Think About Me, surprising many and signifying a sign of reconciliation despite their public breakup a few years earlier.

The feud reignited in 2015 when 50 Cent mocked Fox's TV series Empire, suggesting that its ratings were declining, prompting a public response from the actress and further fueling tension.

In 2021, Vivica A Fox referred to 50 Cent as the "love of her life," acknowledging the complex and multifaceted nature of their relationship. This drew attention and sparked speculation among fans, indicating an enduring connection between them despite their tumultuous past.

During an appearance on the Sherri show in June 2023, Fox even hinted at a potential reunion, playfully comparing their relationship to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindling. She said:

"Well, Ben and Jen did it again; why not?"

However, beyond this playful hint, neither Vivica A Fox nor 50 Cent has publicly spoken further about their relationship, leaving the status of their connection open to speculation.