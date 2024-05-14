“I'm playing a dinosaur” — Jonathan Bailey jokingly confirms his role in the upcoming Jurassic World movie

On Monday, May 13, 2024, Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, talked with Entertainment Tonight during the show's season 3 premiere in New York. He stated in the same interview that he will shortly begin working on Jurassic World 4, the most recent entry in the well-known movie series.

In the same interview, the 36-year-old actor revealed details about his part in the film. Addressing the same, Bailey jokingly said,

"I will be visiting Jurassic Park. I'm playing a dinosaur."

Furthermore, it was also revealed that the British star might have secured his next part in the impending Jurassic Park sequel with Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, a January 22 Hollywood Reporter article claimed that the film, helmed by Gareth Edwards, will be a reboot rather than a straight-forward Jurassic World Dominion sequel. David Koepp, the same man who wrote the first two Jurassic Park movies also wrote the script for this new entry.

Actor Jonathan Bailey opened up about the latest movie of the Jurassic World franchise

Bailey gave the interview exclusively to ET (Instagram/@jbayleaf)

Recently, actor Jonathan Bailey confirmed to ET that he is joining the cast of Jurassic World 4 film. Discussing the same, Bailey said that his new role is a full-circle experience because it brings back memories of seeing the Steven Spielberg classic on the big screen as a young child.

The revelation follows an Instagram post that Jonathan Bailey made just the day before the interview. The post hinted at his involvement in the new movie and included a picture of him riding Universal Studios Hollywood's Jurassic World water attraction.

The poster shows the Bridgerton actor waving peace signs and donning sunglasses during a trip to the theme park. In addition, he also inserted a video that showed a glass of water on a table trembling. It had a caption that read,

"Hold onto your butts. 🦕.”

As for the plot and the confirmation of his cast members, the actor remained silent. However, the same Hollywood Reporter article from January stated that this next movie in the franchise won't have well-known actors like Jeff Goldblum or Chris Pratt as the earlier entries did.

On the other hand, Deadline revealed on May 10 that Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Dev Patel are reportedly involved in the film.

A Variety report from May 10 further stated that Jonathan Bailey and Johansson might take on the lead roles in the newest installment of the franchise. The film is being produced by Universal and Amblin Entertainment with executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Furthermore, regarding Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, it was verified in the same Deadline report from May 10, 2024, that,

"He is in negotiations to join Jurassic World 4."

The same article states,

"Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are also set to star."

Nevertheless, the movie's plot is yet to be revealed to the public. But the upcoming film will also follow the same pattern as its predecessors and will revolve around the same theme of the dinosaur park. Moreover, Inside the Magic stated that it hasn't even been confirmed whether Jurassic World 4 is a sequel.

The new Jurassic World movie will be released in 2025 (Image via Universal Pictures)

The same article stated that filming for the project is scheduled to begin this summer at Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, Malta, and Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, the source also mentioned that Amblin Entertainment is set to release the movie on July 2, 2025.